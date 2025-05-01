Algebraic Expression A combination of numbers and letters representing values, connected by operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division.

Variable A letter, such as x or y, that stands in for a value which can change depending on the situation.

Coefficient A fixed number placed in front of a variable, indicating how many times the variable is counted.

Constant A number in an expression that does not have a variable attached and remains unchanged.

Operation A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used to combine numbers or variables.

Exponent A small raised number showing how many times a base is multiplied by itself, as in y³.