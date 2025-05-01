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Algebraic Expression A combination of numbers and letters representing values, connected by operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. Variable A letter, such as x or y, that stands in for a value which can change depending on the situation. Coefficient A fixed number placed in front of a variable, indicating how many times the variable is counted. Constant A number in an expression that does not have a variable attached and remains unchanged. Operation A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used to combine numbers or variables. Exponent A small raised number showing how many times a base is multiplied by itself, as in y³. Order of Operations A set of rules that determines the sequence in which calculations are performed in an expression. Term A single part of an expression, which can be a number, a variable, or a product of both. Polynomial An expression made up of one or more terms, each consisting of variables raised to whole-number exponents and coefficients. Monomial An expression with only one term, which may include a variable, a coefficient, and possibly an exponent. Degree The highest exponent of a variable in a polynomial, indicating its greatest power. Standard Form A way of writing expressions where terms are ordered by decreasing exponents of the variable. Scientific Notation A method of expressing very large or small numbers as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. Substitution The process of replacing variables in an expression with specific given values to simplify or evaluate.
Evaluating Expressions definitions
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