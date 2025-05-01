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What is a variable in an algebraic expression? A variable is a letter that represents any number or value, and its value can change. What is a coefficient in an algebraic expression? A coefficient is a constant number that multiplies a variable in an expression. What is a constant in an algebraic expression? A constant is a fixed number in an expression that does not have a variable attached to it. How do you evaluate an algebraic expression? You evaluate an algebraic expression by substituting the variables with given values and performing the operations. In the expression 2x + 5, what is the coefficient? The coefficient is 2, as it multiplies the variable x. In the expression 2x + 5, what is the constant? The constant is 5, since it does not have a variable. What does it mean to substitute a value into an expression? It means to replace the variable with the given number and then calculate the result. What is the result of evaluating 2x + 5 when x = 4? The result is 13, because 2 × 4 + 5 = 8 + 5 = 13. How do you evaluate an expression with more than one variable, like 1/2a + 4b? Replace each variable with its given value and perform the operations in the correct order. What is the value of 1/2a + 4b when a = 10 and b = -6? The value is -19, since (1/2 × 10) + (4 × -6) = 5 - 24 = -19. What does the exponent in y³ mean? It means y is multiplied by itself three times, or y × y × y. How do you evaluate -8y³ when y = 2? First calculate 2³ = 8, then multiply by -8 to get -64. What stays the same in an algebraic expression: variables, coefficients, or constants? Coefficients and constants stay the same, while variables can change. What is the first step when evaluating an expression with exponents? Calculate the exponent before performing multiplication or addition. Why is understanding terms, coefficients, and exponents important in algebra? Because they are the building blocks for working with polynomials and more advanced algebraic concepts.
Evaluating Expressions quiz
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