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Evaluating Expressions quiz

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  • What is a variable in an algebraic expression?
    A variable is a letter that represents any number or value, and its value can change.
  • What is a coefficient in an algebraic expression?
    A coefficient is a constant number that multiplies a variable in an expression.
  • What is a constant in an algebraic expression?
    A constant is a fixed number in an expression that does not have a variable attached to it.
  • How do you evaluate an algebraic expression?
    You evaluate an algebraic expression by substituting the variables with given values and performing the operations.
  • In the expression 2x + 5, what is the coefficient?
    The coefficient is 2, as it multiplies the variable x.
  • In the expression 2x + 5, what is the constant?
    The constant is 5, since it does not have a variable.
  • What does it mean to substitute a value into an expression?
    It means to replace the variable with the given number and then calculate the result.
  • What is the result of evaluating 2x + 5 when x = 4?
    The result is 13, because 2 × 4 + 5 = 8 + 5 = 13.
  • How do you evaluate an expression with more than one variable, like 1/2a + 4b?
    Replace each variable with its given value and perform the operations in the correct order.
  • What is the value of 1/2a + 4b when a = 10 and b = -6?
    The value is -19, since (1/2 × 10) + (4 × -6) = 5 - 24 = -19.
  • What does the exponent in y³ mean?
    It means y is multiplied by itself three times, or y × y × y.
  • How do you evaluate -8y³ when y = 2?
    First calculate 2³ = 8, then multiply by -8 to get -64.
  • What stays the same in an algebraic expression: variables, coefficients, or constants?
    Coefficients and constants stay the same, while variables can change.
  • What is the first step when evaluating an expression with exponents?
    Calculate the exponent before performing multiplication or addition.
  • Why is understanding terms, coefficients, and exponents important in algebra?
    Because they are the building blocks for working with polynomials and more advanced algebraic concepts.