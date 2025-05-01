What is a variable in an algebraic expression? A variable is a letter that represents any number or value, and its value can change.

What is a coefficient in an algebraic expression? A coefficient is a constant number that multiplies a variable in an expression.

What is a constant in an algebraic expression? A constant is a fixed number in an expression that does not have a variable attached to it.

How do you evaluate an algebraic expression? You evaluate an algebraic expression by substituting the variables with given values and performing the operations.

In the expression 2x + 5, what is the coefficient? The coefficient is 2, as it multiplies the variable x.

In the expression 2x + 5, what is the constant? The constant is 5, since it does not have a variable.