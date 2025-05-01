Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms added or subtracted, each term containing variables raised to whole number exponents.

Term A single part of an expression, consisting of a number, a variable, or their product, separated by plus or minus signs.

Greatest Common Factor The largest expression that divides evenly into every term of a polynomial, including both numbers and variables.

Prime Factorization A breakdown of a number or term into a product of prime numbers and variables with exponents.

Coefficient The numerical part of a term, which multiplies the variable or variables in that term.

Exponent A small raised number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term.