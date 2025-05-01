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Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms added or subtracted, each term containing variables raised to whole number exponents. Term A single part of an expression, consisting of a number, a variable, or their product, separated by plus or minus signs. Greatest Common Factor The largest expression that divides evenly into every term of a polynomial, including both numbers and variables. Prime Factorization A breakdown of a number or term into a product of prime numbers and variables with exponents. Coefficient The numerical part of a term, which multiplies the variable or variables in that term. Exponent A small raised number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term. Factored Form A way of writing an expression as a product of its factors, making it easier to simplify or solve. Grouping A factoring method where terms are paired to factor out common elements from each pair, often used with four-term polynomials. Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of exactly two terms joined by addition or subtraction. FOIL A method for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms and adding the results. Distributive Property A property that allows multiplication to be distributed over addition or subtraction inside parentheses. Variable A symbol, usually a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value in an expression. Divisibility A condition where one number or term can be divided by another without leaving a remainder. Product The result of multiplying numbers, variables, or expressions together. Reverse Distribution A process of factoring where a common factor is pulled out from terms, essentially undoing the distributive property.
Factoring by Greatest Common Factor & Grouping definitions
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