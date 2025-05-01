What does it mean to factor a number or term? To factor means to rewrite a number or term as a product of two or more numbers or terms.

How do you find the greatest common factor (GCF) of two numbers? Write each number in its prime factorization and multiply all their common prime factors together.

What is the GCF of 9 and 54? The GCF is 9, since both numbers share two factors of 3.

How do you find the GCF of terms like 9t^2 and 54t? Write each term in factored form, including variables, and multiply all common prime factors and variables.

What is the GCF of 9t^2 and 54t? The GCF is 9t, since both terms share two factors of 3 and one t.

What is the GCF of 12a^2, 30a^3, and 42a^5? The GCF is 6a^2, since all terms share factors of 2, 3, and at least two a's.