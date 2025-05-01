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What does it mean to factor a number or term? To factor means to rewrite a number or term as a product of two or more numbers or terms. How do you find the greatest common factor (GCF) of two numbers? Write each number in its prime factorization and multiply all their common prime factors together. What is the GCF of 9 and 54? The GCF is 9, since both numbers share two factors of 3. How do you find the GCF of terms like 9t^2 and 54t? Write each term in factored form, including variables, and multiply all common prime factors and variables. What is the GCF of 9t^2 and 54t? The GCF is 9t, since both terms share two factors of 3 and one t. What is the GCF of 12a^2, 30a^3, and 42a^5? The GCF is 6a^2, since all terms share factors of 2, 3, and at least two a's. How can you check if a factor is the GCF of a set of terms? The GCF is the largest factor that evenly divides out of every term. What is the first step in factoring a polynomial by GCF? Identify the greatest common factor by writing out the prime factorization for each term. How do you factor out the GCF from a polynomial? Rewrite each term as a product with the GCF, then factor the GCF out of the polynomial. What is the GCF of 6x, 12x^3, and -24x^4? The GCF is 6x, since all terms share factors of 2, 3, and x. What is the result of factoring 6x + 12x^3 - 24x^4 by GCF? The result is 6x(1 + 2x^2 - 4x^3). When should you try to factor out the GCF first? Always try to factor out the GCF first to help simplify the polynomial before using other methods. What is factoring by grouping used for? Factoring by grouping is used when a polynomial has four terms. What is the first step in factoring by grouping? Group the terms into two pairs and factor the GCF out of each pair. How do you check your answer after factoring by grouping? Multiply the factors back together using FOIL to confirm you get the original polynomial.
Factoring by Greatest Common Factor & Grouping quiz
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