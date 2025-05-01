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Factoring Trinomials of the Form ax² + bx + c definitions

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  • Trinomial
    An algebraic expression with exactly three terms, typically involving a squared term, a linear term, and a constant.
  • Leading Coefficient
    The numerical factor in front of the highest degree term in a polynomial, crucial for determining factoring methods.
  • Trial and Error
    A factoring approach using educated guesses for binomial pairs, tested with FOIL to match the original trinomial.
  • FOIL Technique
    A method for multiplying two binomials by combining First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms to expand the product.
  • Binomial Factor
    An expression with two terms that, when multiplied with another, reconstructs the original trinomial.
  • AC Method
    A systematic factoring process that splits the middle term using factors of the product of the leading and constant coefficients.
  • Factoring by Grouping
    A technique that rearranges a polynomial into pairs, allowing common factors to be extracted from each group.
  • Greatest Common Factor
    The largest expression that divides all terms in a polynomial, often factored out before other methods are applied.
  • Constant Term
    The term in a polynomial without a variable, influencing the possible values for binomial factors.
  • Middle Term
    The linear term in a trinomial, whose coefficient guides the selection of factor pairs in advanced factoring methods.
  • Factor Pair
    Two numbers or expressions whose product equals a specific term, used to split or combine terms during factoring.
  • Polynomial Structure
    The arrangement and relationship of terms, coefficients, and degrees within a polynomial, guiding factoring strategies.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical multiplier of a variable in a term, essential for identifying factor combinations.
  • Grouping
    The process of organizing terms into pairs or sets to facilitate extraction of common factors.
  • Sign
    The positive or negative attribute of a term, affecting the selection and arrangement of factors during factoring.