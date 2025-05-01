Trinomial An algebraic expression with exactly three terms, typically involving a squared term, a linear term, and a constant.

Leading Coefficient The numerical factor in front of the highest degree term in a polynomial, crucial for determining factoring methods.

Trial and Error A factoring approach using educated guesses for binomial pairs, tested with FOIL to match the original trinomial.

FOIL Technique A method for multiplying two binomials by combining First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms to expand the product.

Binomial Factor An expression with two terms that, when multiplied with another, reconstructs the original trinomial.

AC Method A systematic factoring process that splits the middle term using factors of the product of the leading and constant coefficients.