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Trinomial An algebraic expression with exactly three terms, typically involving a squared term, a linear term, and a constant. Leading Coefficient The numerical factor in front of the highest degree term in a polynomial, crucial for determining factoring methods. Trial and Error A factoring approach using educated guesses for binomial pairs, tested with FOIL to match the original trinomial. FOIL Technique A method for multiplying two binomials by combining First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms to expand the product. Binomial Factor An expression with two terms that, when multiplied with another, reconstructs the original trinomial. AC Method A systematic factoring process that splits the middle term using factors of the product of the leading and constant coefficients. Factoring by Grouping A technique that rearranges a polynomial into pairs, allowing common factors to be extracted from each group. Greatest Common Factor The largest expression that divides all terms in a polynomial, often factored out before other methods are applied. Constant Term The term in a polynomial without a variable, influencing the possible values for binomial factors. Middle Term The linear term in a trinomial, whose coefficient guides the selection of factor pairs in advanced factoring methods. Factor Pair Two numbers or expressions whose product equals a specific term, used to split or combine terms during factoring. Polynomial Structure The arrangement and relationship of terms, coefficients, and degrees within a polynomial, guiding factoring strategies. Coefficient A numerical multiplier of a variable in a term, essential for identifying factor combinations. Grouping The process of organizing terms into pairs or sets to facilitate extraction of common factors. Sign The positive or negative attribute of a term, affecting the selection and arrangement of factors during factoring.
Factoring Trinomials of the Form ax² + bx + c definitions
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