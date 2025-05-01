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What is the main challenge when factoring trinomials where the leading coefficient is not 1? The main challenge is that you must find binomial factors whose first terms multiply to the leading coefficient and whose last terms multiply to the constant, making the process more complex than when the leading coefficient is 1. What does the trial and error method for factoring trinomials involve? It involves making educated guesses for binomial factors and testing them using the FOIL technique until you find the correct factorization. When using trial and error, what must the first terms of your binomials multiply to? The first terms must multiply to the leading term of the trinomial, which is ax². In the trial and error method, what must the last terms of your binomials multiply to? The last terms must multiply to the constant term, c, of the trinomial. How do you check if your guessed binomial factors are correct in the trial and error method? You use the FOIL technique to expand the binomials and see if you get back the original trinomial. What is the AC method also known as? The AC method is also referred to as the grouping method. What is the first step in the AC method for factoring trinomials? The first step is to factor out the greatest common factor from the trinomial, if there is one. In the AC method, what do you do after finding the product of a and c? You list all factor pairs of a × c and choose the pair that adds up to b, the middle coefficient. How do you rewrite the trinomial in the AC method after finding the correct factor pair? You split the middle term into two terms whose coefficients are the chosen factor pair, creating a four-term polynomial. What is the purpose of factoring by grouping in the AC method? Factoring by grouping allows you to factor the four-term polynomial into two binomials. Why is it important to pay attention to the signs of the terms when factoring trinomials? Because the signs affect which factor pairs will correctly sum to the middle term and multiply to the constant. How can you verify your factorization of a trinomial? You can multiply the binomial factors using FOIL to check if you get the original trinomial. What do you do if the trinomial has more possible factor combinations in the trial and error method? You focus on the combinations whose outside and inside products sum to the middle term, b, to narrow down the options. What is the key question to ask when using the AC method to split the middle term? Which two numbers multiply to a × c and add to b? Can the AC method be used for any trinomial of the form ax² + bx + c? Yes, as long as you can find two numbers that multiply to a × c and add to b, the AC method can be used.
Factoring Trinomials of the Form ax² + bx + c quiz
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