What is the main challenge when factoring trinomials where the leading coefficient is not 1? The main challenge is that you must find binomial factors whose first terms multiply to the leading coefficient and whose last terms multiply to the constant, making the process more complex than when the leading coefficient is 1.

What does the trial and error method for factoring trinomials involve? It involves making educated guesses for binomial factors and testing them using the FOIL technique until you find the correct factorization.

When using trial and error, what must the first terms of your binomials multiply to? The first terms must multiply to the leading term of the trinomial, which is ax².

In the trial and error method, what must the last terms of your binomials multiply to? The last terms must multiply to the constant term, c, of the trinomial.

How do you check if your guessed binomial factors are correct in the trial and error method? You use the FOIL technique to expand the binomials and see if you get back the original trinomial.

What is the AC method also known as? The AC method is also referred to as the grouping method.