Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, typically including a squared term, a linear term, and a constant.

Binomial An algebraic expression with two terms, often used as factors when breaking down trinomials.

Coefficient A numerical factor that multiplies a variable in an algebraic expression, such as the number before x or x².

Constant A fixed value in an expression that does not contain a variable, often represented as c in trinomials.

Factor Pair Two numbers whose product equals a given constant and whose sum matches another specified value.

FOIL Method A technique for multiplying two binomials by combining First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms.