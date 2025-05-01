Back
Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, typically including a squared term, a linear term, and a constant. Binomial An algebraic expression with two terms, often used as factors when breaking down trinomials. Coefficient A numerical factor that multiplies a variable in an algebraic expression, such as the number before x or x². Constant A fixed value in an expression that does not contain a variable, often represented as c in trinomials. Factor Pair Two numbers whose product equals a given constant and whose sum matches another specified value. FOIL Method A technique for multiplying two binomials by combining First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms. Distributive Property A rule that allows multiplication to be distributed over addition, essential for expanding or factoring expressions. Product The result of multiplying two or more numbers or expressions together, such as the constants in binomials. Sum The result of adding two or more numbers, often used to match the middle coefficient in trinomials. Like Terms Terms in an expression that have the same variable raised to the same power, which can be combined. x² Term The squared variable part of a trinomial, always present with a coefficient of one in this factoring method. T Chart A visual tool for organizing factor pairs to systematically find numbers that satisfy both product and sum conditions. Factored Form An expression written as a product of simpler expressions, such as two binomials instead of a trinomial. Middle Term The linear term in a trinomial, whose coefficient is the sum of the constants from the binomial factors. Original Trinomial The starting three-term expression before factoring, typically written as x² plus bx plus c.
Factoring Trinomials of the Form x² + bx + c definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15