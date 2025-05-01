What is the general form of a trinomial that can be factored using the method discussed in the lesson? The general form is x² + bx + c, where the coefficient of x² is 1.

What does the FOIL method help you do when factoring trinomials? The FOIL method helps you multiply two binomials to get a trinomial, showing how the constants relate to the terms in the trinomial.

What must the two constants in the binomials multiply to when factoring x² + bx + c? They must multiply to the constant term c in the trinomial.

What must the two constants in the binomials add up to when factoring x² + bx + c? They must add up to the coefficient b of the x term in the trinomial.

How do you factor x² + 10x + 21 using the method taught? Find two numbers that multiply to 21 and add to 10; these are 3 and 7, so the factors are (x + 3)(x + 7).

What is the first step when factoring a trinomial like x² + 3x - 28? Identify the values of b and c, which are 3 and -28 respectively.