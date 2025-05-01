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What is the general form of a trinomial that can be factored using the method discussed in the lesson? The general form is x² + bx + c, where the coefficient of x² is 1. What does the FOIL method help you do when factoring trinomials? The FOIL method helps you multiply two binomials to get a trinomial, showing how the constants relate to the terms in the trinomial. What must the two constants in the binomials multiply to when factoring x² + bx + c? They must multiply to the constant term c in the trinomial. What must the two constants in the binomials add up to when factoring x² + bx + c? They must add up to the coefficient b of the x term in the trinomial. How do you factor x² + 10x + 21 using the method taught? Find two numbers that multiply to 21 and add to 10; these are 3 and 7, so the factors are (x + 3)(x + 7). What is the first step when factoring a trinomial like x² + 3x - 28? Identify the values of b and c, which are 3 and -28 respectively. Why is a t-chart useful when factoring trinomials with larger or negative constants? A t-chart helps organize all possible factor pairs of c to easily check which pair adds to b. What are the factor pairs of -28 that add up to 3? The pair is -4 and 7, since -4 + 7 = 3 and -4 × 7 = -28. How would you write the factored form of x² + 3x - 28? The factored form is (x - 4)(x + 7). What are the factor pairs of 30 that add up to -11? The pair is -5 and -6, since -5 + -6 = -11 and -5 × -6 = 30. How would you write the factored form of x² - 11x + 30? The factored form is (x - 5)(x - 6). What should you do to check your factoring work? Multiply the binomials back together to ensure you get the original trinomial. When can you use this factoring technique for trinomials? You can use it only when the coefficient of x² is 1. What is the relationship between the middle term b and the constants in the binomials? The middle term b is the sum of the two constants from the binomials. What is the relationship between the constant term c and the constants in the binomials? The constant term c is the product of the two constants from the binomials.
Factoring Trinomials of the Form x² + bx + c quiz
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