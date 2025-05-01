Back
Formula An equation with multiple variables used for specific applications, allowing calculation of unknown quantities when others are known. Variable A placeholder for a number in an equation or formula, representing quantities that can change or be solved for. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic expression or equation. Constant A fixed value in an equation or formula that does not change within the context of a problem. Linear Equation An equation where variables appear to the first power and graph as a straight line, often used in formulas. Distance Formula A specific equation, such as d = st, relating distance, speed, and time in motion problems. Unit A standard measurement, such as kilometers or hours, used to express quantities in formulas. Term A single part of an expression or equation, which may be a number, variable, or product of both. Polynomial An algebraic expression with multiple terms, including variables raised to whole-number exponents. Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable or base is multiplied by itself in an expression. Simplification The process of making an equation or expression as concise as possible by combining like terms or reducing complexity. Collection The step of gathering all terms with the target variable on one side of an equation and constants on the other. Isolation The process of rearranging an equation to get the target variable alone on one side, ready for evaluation. Placeholder A symbol, usually a variable, representing an unknown value to be determined in a formula or equation. Application A real-world context or scenario where a formula is used to solve a problem involving measurable quantities.
Formulas definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15