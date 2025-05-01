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Formulas definitions

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  • Formula
    An equation with multiple variables used for specific applications, allowing calculation of unknown quantities when others are known.
  • Variable
    A placeholder for a number in an equation or formula, representing quantities that can change or be solved for.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic expression or equation.
  • Constant
    A fixed value in an equation or formula that does not change within the context of a problem.
  • Linear Equation
    An equation where variables appear to the first power and graph as a straight line, often used in formulas.
  • Distance Formula
    A specific equation, such as d = st, relating distance, speed, and time in motion problems.
  • Unit
    A standard measurement, such as kilometers or hours, used to express quantities in formulas.
  • Term
    A single part of an expression or equation, which may be a number, variable, or product of both.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression with multiple terms, including variables raised to whole-number exponents.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a variable or base is multiplied by itself in an expression.
  • Simplification
    The process of making an equation or expression as concise as possible by combining like terms or reducing complexity.
  • Collection
    The step of gathering all terms with the target variable on one side of an equation and constants on the other.
  • Isolation
    The process of rearranging an equation to get the target variable alone on one side, ready for evaluation.
  • Placeholder
    A symbol, usually a variable, representing an unknown value to be determined in a formula or equation.
  • Application
    A real-world context or scenario where a formula is used to solve a problem involving measurable quantities.