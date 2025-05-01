Formula An equation with multiple variables used for specific applications, allowing calculation of unknown quantities when others are known.

Variable A placeholder for a number in an equation or formula, representing quantities that can change or be solved for.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic expression or equation.

Constant A fixed value in an equation or formula that does not change within the context of a problem.

Linear Equation An equation where variables appear to the first power and graph as a straight line, often used in formulas.

Distance Formula A specific equation, such as d = st, relating distance, speed, and time in motion problems.