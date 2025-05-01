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What is a formula in algebra? A formula is an equation with multiple variables used for a specific application. What are the three steps to use a formula in solving word problems? Identify known and unknown quantities, plug in known quantities, and solve for the unknown. In the formula d = st, what do the variables d, s, and t represent? d is distance, s is speed, and t is travel time. How do you find the distance traveled if a train moves at 60 km/h for 2.5 hours? Multiply speed (60 km/h) by time (2.5 hours) to get 150 kilometers. Why is it important to check units when solving with formulas? Checking units ensures the answer makes sense and matches the quantity being solved for. How do you solve for time (t) in the formula d = st when d and s are known? Divide the distance (d) by the speed (s) to isolate t. What is the result of t when d = 357 miles and s = 85 miles per hour? t equals 4.2 hours after dividing 357 by 85. What happens to units when dividing miles by miles per hour? Miles cancel out, leaving hours as the unit for time. What is the advantage of isolating a variable in a formula before plugging in values? It allows quick evaluation for different inputs without re-solving the equation each time. What steps do you follow to solve for a variable in a formula with only variables? Simplify, collect the target variable terms to one side, and isolate the variable. How do you isolate w in the formula h = 3w - l? Add l to both sides and then divide by 3 to get w = (l + h)/3. If h = 8 and l = 4, what is w in the formula w = (l + h)/3? Plug in the values to get w = (4 + 8)/3 = 4. How can you quickly find w for different values of h and l once w is isolated? Plug in the new values for h and l into the isolated formula and calculate w. What is w when h = 4 and l = 5 in the formula w = (l + h)/3? w equals (5 + 4)/3 = 3. What is the main problem-solving process for formulas regardless of when you plug in values? Simplify, collect, and isolate the target variable.
Formulas quiz
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