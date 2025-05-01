What is a formula in algebra? A formula is an equation with multiple variables used for a specific application.

What are the three steps to use a formula in solving word problems? Identify known and unknown quantities, plug in known quantities, and solve for the unknown.

In the formula d = st, what do the variables d, s, and t represent? d is distance, s is speed, and t is travel time.

How do you find the distance traveled if a train moves at 60 km/h for 2.5 hours? Multiply speed (60 km/h) by time (2.5 hours) to get 150 kilometers.

Why is it important to check units when solving with formulas? Checking units ensures the answer makes sense and matches the quantity being solved for.

How do you solve for time (t) in the formula d = st when d and s are known? Divide the distance (d) by the speed (s) to isolate t.