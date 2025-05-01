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Formulas quiz

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  • What is a formula in algebra?
    A formula is an equation with multiple variables used for a specific application.
  • What are the three steps to use a formula in solving word problems?
    Identify known and unknown quantities, plug in known quantities, and solve for the unknown.
  • In the formula d = st, what do the variables d, s, and t represent?
    d is distance, s is speed, and t is travel time.
  • How do you find the distance traveled if a train moves at 60 km/h for 2.5 hours?
    Multiply speed (60 km/h) by time (2.5 hours) to get 150 kilometers.
  • Why is it important to check units when solving with formulas?
    Checking units ensures the answer makes sense and matches the quantity being solved for.
  • How do you solve for time (t) in the formula d = st when d and s are known?
    Divide the distance (d) by the speed (s) to isolate t.
  • What is the result of t when d = 357 miles and s = 85 miles per hour?
    t equals 4.2 hours after dividing 357 by 85.
  • What happens to units when dividing miles by miles per hour?
    Miles cancel out, leaving hours as the unit for time.
  • What is the advantage of isolating a variable in a formula before plugging in values?
    It allows quick evaluation for different inputs without re-solving the equation each time.
  • What steps do you follow to solve for a variable in a formula with only variables?
    Simplify, collect the target variable terms to one side, and isolate the variable.
  • How do you isolate w in the formula h = 3w - l?
    Add l to both sides and then divide by 3 to get w = (l + h)/3.
  • If h = 8 and l = 4, what is w in the formula w = (l + h)/3?
    Plug in the values to get w = (4 + 8)/3 = 4.
  • How can you quickly find w for different values of h and l once w is isolated?
    Plug in the new values for h and l into the isolated formula and calculate w.
  • What is w when h = 4 and l = 5 in the formula w = (l + h)/3?
    w equals (5 + 4)/3 = 3.
  • What is the main problem-solving process for formulas regardless of when you plug in values?
    Simplify, collect, and isolate the target variable.