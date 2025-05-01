Function Notation A symbolic way to represent the output of a function for a specific input, typically written as f(x) or similar forms.

Input A value substituted into a function, usually corresponding to the x-value in an equation, ordered pair, or graph.

Output A value produced by a function after substituting the input, typically matching the y-value in equations or graphs.

Ordered Pair A set of two numbers, usually written as (x, y), showing the relationship between an input and its corresponding output.

Expression A mathematical phrase within a function that determines how the input is transformed to produce the output.

Graph A visual representation of a function, showing how each input relates to its output on a coordinate plane.