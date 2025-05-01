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Function Notation A symbolic way to represent the output of a function for a specific input, typically written as f(x) or similar forms. Input A value substituted into a function, usually corresponding to the x-value in an equation, ordered pair, or graph. Output A value produced by a function after substituting the input, typically matching the y-value in equations or graphs. Ordered Pair A set of two numbers, usually written as (x, y), showing the relationship between an input and its corresponding output. Expression A mathematical phrase within a function that determines how the input is transformed to produce the output. Graph A visual representation of a function, showing how each input relates to its output on a coordinate plane. Equation A mathematical statement, such as y = 3x - 1, that can be rewritten using function notation to show input-output relationships. X-Value A horizontal coordinate representing the input in a function, ordered pair, or graph. Y-Value A vertical coordinate representing the output in a function, ordered pair, or graph. Function Name A letter or symbol, such as f, g, or h, used to identify a specific function in notation. Parentheses Symbols used in function notation to enclose the input value, as in f(x), indicating the variable being evaluated. Simplification The process of calculating the output by substituting the input into the function's expression and reducing it to a single value. Curve A line on a graph representing all possible input-output pairs for a function. Substitution The act of replacing the variable in a function's expression with a specific input value to find the output. Coordinate Plane A two-dimensional surface where graphs of functions are drawn, with horizontal and vertical axes representing inputs and outputs.
Function Notation definitions
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