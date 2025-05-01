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Function Notation definitions

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  • Function Notation
    A symbolic way to represent the output of a function for a specific input, typically written as f(x) or similar forms.
  • Input
    A value substituted into a function, usually corresponding to the x-value in an equation, ordered pair, or graph.
  • Output
    A value produced by a function after substituting the input, typically matching the y-value in equations or graphs.
  • Ordered Pair
    A set of two numbers, usually written as (x, y), showing the relationship between an input and its corresponding output.
  • Expression
    A mathematical phrase within a function that determines how the input is transformed to produce the output.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of a function, showing how each input relates to its output on a coordinate plane.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement, such as y = 3x - 1, that can be rewritten using function notation to show input-output relationships.
  • X-Value
    A horizontal coordinate representing the input in a function, ordered pair, or graph.
  • Y-Value
    A vertical coordinate representing the output in a function, ordered pair, or graph.
  • Function Name
    A letter or symbol, such as f, g, or h, used to identify a specific function in notation.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used in function notation to enclose the input value, as in f(x), indicating the variable being evaluated.
  • Simplification
    The process of calculating the output by substituting the input into the function's expression and reducing it to a single value.
  • Curve
    A line on a graph representing all possible input-output pairs for a function.
  • Substitution
    The act of replacing the variable in a function's expression with a specific input value to find the output.
  • Coordinate Plane
    A two-dimensional surface where graphs of functions are drawn, with horizontal and vertical axes representing inputs and outputs.