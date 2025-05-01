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What does f(x) represent in function notation? f(x) represents the output value of a function for a given input x. How do you evaluate f(4) for the function f(x) = 3x - 1? Substitute 4 for x to get f(4) = 3×4−1 = 11. What is the input in function notation? The input is the x-value inside the parentheses of the function notation. What is the output in function notation? The output is the value the function returns for a given input, often corresponding to the y-value. How can functions be named besides f(x)? Functions can be named with other letters, such as g(x) or h(x), but the principles remain the same. What does g(1) mean if g is a set of ordered pairs? g(1) means the output value (y) when the input value (x) is 1 in the set of ordered pairs. How do you find g(1) from ordered pairs? Locate the ordered pair where x = 1 and use the corresponding y-value as the output. What is the output for g(1) if the ordered pair is (1, 5)? The output is 5, so g(1) = 5. How do you evaluate h(-2) using a graph? Find the x-value of -2 on the graph, then locate the corresponding y-value on the curve. If h(-2) corresponds to a y-value of 3 on the graph, what is h(-2)? h(-2) = 3. What does the expression inside the function notation, like 3x - 1, represent? It represents the rule or formula used to calculate the output from the input. Can function notation be written without the input variable in parentheses? Yes, sometimes functions are written as just f, g, or h without the input variable. What is the relationship between x and y in function notation? x is the input and y is the output, so y = f(x). How do you read f(x) aloud? You read it as 'f of x.' What is the main purpose of function notation? Function notation provides a clear way to show the relationship between inputs and outputs in a function.
Function Notation quiz
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