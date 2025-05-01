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Function Notation quiz

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  • What does f(x) represent in function notation?
    f(x) represents the output value of a function for a given input x.
  • How do you evaluate f(4) for the function f(x) = 3x - 1?
    Substitute 4 for x to get f(4) = 3×4−1 = 11.
  • What is the input in function notation?
    The input is the x-value inside the parentheses of the function notation.
  • What is the output in function notation?
    The output is the value the function returns for a given input, often corresponding to the y-value.
  • How can functions be named besides f(x)?
    Functions can be named with other letters, such as g(x) or h(x), but the principles remain the same.
  • What does g(1) mean if g is a set of ordered pairs?
    g(1) means the output value (y) when the input value (x) is 1 in the set of ordered pairs.
  • How do you find g(1) from ordered pairs?
    Locate the ordered pair where x = 1 and use the corresponding y-value as the output.
  • What is the output for g(1) if the ordered pair is (1, 5)?
    The output is 5, so g(1) = 5.
  • How do you evaluate h(-2) using a graph?
    Find the x-value of -2 on the graph, then locate the corresponding y-value on the curve.
  • If h(-2) corresponds to a y-value of 3 on the graph, what is h(-2)?
    h(-2) = 3.
  • What does the expression inside the function notation, like 3x - 1, represent?
    It represents the rule or formula used to calculate the output from the input.
  • Can function notation be written without the input variable in parentheses?
    Yes, sometimes functions are written as just f, g, or h without the input variable.
  • What is the relationship between x and y in function notation?
    x is the input and y is the output, so y = f(x).
  • How do you read f(x) aloud?
    You read it as 'f of x.'
  • What is the main purpose of function notation?
    Function notation provides a clear way to show the relationship between inputs and outputs in a function.