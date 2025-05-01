What does f(x) represent in function notation? f(x) represents the output value of a function for a given input x.

How do you evaluate f(4) for the function f(x) = 3x - 1? Substitute 4 for x to get f(4) = 3×4−1 = 11.

What is the input in function notation? The input is the x-value inside the parentheses of the function notation.

What is the output in function notation? The output is the value the function returns for a given input, often corresponding to the y-value.

How can functions be named besides f(x)? Functions can be named with other letters, such as g(x) or h(x), but the principles remain the same.

What does g(1) mean if g is a set of ordered pairs? g(1) means the output value (y) when the input value (x) is 1 in the set of ordered pairs.