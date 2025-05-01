X-Intercept Point where a line crosses the horizontal axis, always with a vertical value of zero.

Y-Intercept Point where a line crosses the vertical axis, always with a horizontal value of zero.

Linear Equation Mathematical statement involving two variables whose graph forms a straight line.

Ordered Pair Set of two numbers representing a location on a coordinate plane, written as (x, y).

Coordinate Plane Two-dimensional surface defined by a horizontal and a vertical axis used for graphing.

X-Axis Horizontal reference line on a graph where vertical values are zero.