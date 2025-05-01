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Graph Linear Equations Using Intercepts definitions

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  • X-Intercept
    Point where a line crosses the horizontal axis, always with a vertical value of zero.
  • Y-Intercept
    Point where a line crosses the vertical axis, always with a horizontal value of zero.
  • Linear Equation
    Mathematical statement involving two variables whose graph forms a straight line.
  • Ordered Pair
    Set of two numbers representing a location on a coordinate plane, written as (x, y).
  • Coordinate Plane
    Two-dimensional surface defined by a horizontal and a vertical axis used for graphing.
  • X-Axis
    Horizontal reference line on a graph where vertical values are zero.
  • Y-Axis
    Vertical reference line on a graph where horizontal values are zero.
  • Standard Form
    Arrangement of a linear equation as Ax + By = C, where A, B, and C are constants.
  • Point
    Exact location on a graph, identified by its horizontal and vertical values.
  • Graph
    Visual representation of mathematical relationships using axes and points.
  • Solution
    Any set of values that satisfies a given equation, often shown as a point on a graph.
  • Variable
    Symbol representing an unknown value, commonly x or y in equations.
  • Coefficient
    Numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an equation.
  • Polynomial
    Expression consisting of variables and coefficients combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication.
  • Line
    Straight path extending infinitely in both directions, represented graphically by connecting points.