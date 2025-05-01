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X-Intercept Point where a line crosses the horizontal axis, always with a vertical value of zero. Y-Intercept Point where a line crosses the vertical axis, always with a horizontal value of zero. Linear Equation Mathematical statement involving two variables whose graph forms a straight line. Ordered Pair Set of two numbers representing a location on a coordinate plane, written as (x, y). Coordinate Plane Two-dimensional surface defined by a horizontal and a vertical axis used for graphing. X-Axis Horizontal reference line on a graph where vertical values are zero. Y-Axis Vertical reference line on a graph where horizontal values are zero. Standard Form Arrangement of a linear equation as Ax + By = C, where A, B, and C are constants. Point Exact location on a graph, identified by its horizontal and vertical values. Graph Visual representation of mathematical relationships using axes and points. Solution Any set of values that satisfies a given equation, often shown as a point on a graph. Variable Symbol representing an unknown value, commonly x or y in equations. Coefficient Numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an equation. Polynomial Expression consisting of variables and coefficients combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Line Straight path extending infinitely in both directions, represented graphically by connecting points.
Graph Linear Equations Using Intercepts definitions
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