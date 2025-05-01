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Graph Linear Equations Using Intercepts quiz

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  • What is the x-intercept of a line?
    The x-intercept is the point where the line crosses the x-axis, and the y-value is always zero.
  • What is the y-intercept of a line?
    The y-intercept is the point where the line crosses the y-axis, and the x-value is always zero.
  • How do you find the x-intercept algebraically from an equation?
    Set y equal to zero in the equation and solve for x.
  • How do you find the y-intercept algebraically from an equation?
    Set x equal to zero in the equation and solve for y.
  • What are the coordinates of the x-intercept for the equation x + 2y = 8?
    The x-intercept is (8, 0).
  • What are the coordinates of the y-intercept for the equation x + 2y = 8?
    The y-intercept is (0, 4).
  • Why is it helpful to plot a third point when graphing a line using intercepts?
    Plotting a third point ensures the accuracy of the line and helps avoid mistakes.
  • What is the x-intercept for the equation 2x - y = 4?
    The x-intercept is (2, 0).
  • What is the y-intercept for the equation 2x - y = 4?
    The y-intercept is (0, -4).
  • How do you find a third point to help graph a line?
    Choose any value for x (or y), substitute it into the equation, and solve for the other variable.
  • What is the third point found when x = 1 for the equation 2x - y = 4?
    The third point is (1, -2).
  • What do you do after plotting the intercepts and a third point on a graph?
    Connect the three points with a straight line to graph the equation.
  • What value is always zero at the x-intercept?
    The y-value is always zero at the x-intercept.
  • What value is always zero at the y-intercept?
    The x-value is always zero at the y-intercept.
  • Why might just plotting the intercepts not be enough for some graphs?
    Sometimes the intercepts alone do not clearly define the line, so a third point helps ensure accuracy.