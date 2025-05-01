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What is the x-intercept of a line? The x-intercept is the point where the line crosses the x-axis, and the y-value is always zero. What is the y-intercept of a line? The y-intercept is the point where the line crosses the y-axis, and the x-value is always zero. How do you find the x-intercept algebraically from an equation? Set y equal to zero in the equation and solve for x. How do you find the y-intercept algebraically from an equation? Set x equal to zero in the equation and solve for y. What are the coordinates of the x-intercept for the equation x + 2y = 8? The x-intercept is (8, 0). What are the coordinates of the y-intercept for the equation x + 2y = 8? The y-intercept is (0, 4). Why is it helpful to plot a third point when graphing a line using intercepts? Plotting a third point ensures the accuracy of the line and helps avoid mistakes. What is the x-intercept for the equation 2x - y = 4? The x-intercept is (2, 0). What is the y-intercept for the equation 2x - y = 4? The y-intercept is (0, -4). How do you find a third point to help graph a line? Choose any value for x (or y), substitute it into the equation, and solve for the other variable. What is the third point found when x = 1 for the equation 2x - y = 4? The third point is (1, -2). What do you do after plotting the intercepts and a third point on a graph? Connect the three points with a straight line to graph the equation. What value is always zero at the x-intercept? The y-value is always zero at the x-intercept. What value is always zero at the y-intercept? The x-value is always zero at the y-intercept. Why might just plotting the intercepts not be enough for some graphs? Sometimes the intercepts alone do not clearly define the line, so a third point helps ensure accuracy.
Graph Linear Equations Using Intercepts quiz
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