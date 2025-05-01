Quadratic Equation An equation in the form y = ax² + bx + c, where a ≠ 0, producing a U-shaped graph.

Standard Form The arrangement y = ax² + bx + c, used for identifying key graph features.

Parabola A smooth, U-shaped curve representing the graph of a quadratic equation.

Vertex The highest or lowest point on a parabola, indicating its maximum or minimum value.

Axis of Symmetry A vertical line passing through the vertex, dividing the parabola into two mirror halves.

X-Intercept A point where the graph crosses the x-axis, found by solving the equation for y = 0.