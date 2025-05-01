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Quadratic Equation An equation in the form y = ax² + bx + c, where a ≠ 0, producing a U-shaped graph. Standard Form The arrangement y = ax² + bx + c, used for identifying key graph features. Parabola A smooth, U-shaped curve representing the graph of a quadratic equation. Vertex The highest or lowest point on a parabola, indicating its maximum or minimum value. Axis of Symmetry A vertical line passing through the vertex, dividing the parabola into two mirror halves. X-Intercept A point where the graph crosses the x-axis, found by solving the equation for y = 0. Y-Intercept A point where the graph crosses the y-axis, found by setting x = 0 in the equation. Quadratic Formula A method for finding x-intercepts, given by x = [-b ± √(b²-4ac)]/(2a). Discriminant The expression b²-4ac, indicating the number of real x-intercepts a parabola has. Ordered Pair A set (x, y) representing a specific point on the graph. Coefficient A numerical factor (like a, b, or c) in the quadratic equation affecting the graph's shape. Opening Direction The way a parabola faces, upward if a > 0, downward if a < 0. Maximum Point The vertex when the parabola opens downward, representing the highest value. Minimum Point The vertex when the parabola opens upward, representing the lowest value. Symmetry A property where one side of the parabola mirrors the other across the axis of symmetry. Distance to X-Intercept The value from the axis of symmetry to each x-intercept, given by the square root part of the quadratic formula. Continuous Curve A graph with no breaks, representing the smooth shape of a parabola. Solution A value of x that makes the quadratic equation true when y = 0, corresponding to x-intercepts. High Point The vertex when the parabola opens downward, also called the maximum. Low Point The vertex when the parabola opens upward, also called the minimum. Vertex Formula The calculation x = -b/(2a), used to find the x-value of the vertex and axis of symmetry.
Graphing Quadratic Equations definitions
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