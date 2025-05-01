What is the general standard form of a quadratic equation used for graphing? The standard form is y = ax^2 + bx + c, where a ≠ 0.

What is the name of the U-shaped curve formed by the graph of a quadratic equation? The curve is called a parabola.

How does the sign of the 'a' coefficient affect the direction a parabola opens? If 'a' is positive, the parabola opens upward; if 'a' is negative, it opens downward.

What is the vertex of a parabola? The vertex is the highest or lowest point on the parabola, depending on whether it opens up or down.

What is the formula for the axis of symmetry of a parabola in standard form? The axis of symmetry is given by x = -b/(2a).

How do you find the y-value of the vertex for a quadratic equation? Substitute the x-value of the vertex into the original equation to find the corresponding y-value.