Skip to main content
Back

Graphing Quadratic Equations quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the general standard form of a quadratic equation used for graphing?
    The standard form is y = ax^2 + bx + c, where a ≠ 0.
  • What is the name of the U-shaped curve formed by the graph of a quadratic equation?
    The curve is called a parabola.
  • How does the sign of the 'a' coefficient affect the direction a parabola opens?
    If 'a' is positive, the parabola opens upward; if 'a' is negative, it opens downward.
  • What is the vertex of a parabola?
    The vertex is the highest or lowest point on the parabola, depending on whether it opens up or down.
  • What is the formula for the axis of symmetry of a parabola in standard form?
    The axis of symmetry is given by x = -b/(2a).
  • How do you find the y-value of the vertex for a quadratic equation?
    Substitute the x-value of the vertex into the original equation to find the corresponding y-value.
  • How do you find the y-intercept of a quadratic equation?
    Set x = 0 in the equation and solve for y.
  • What does the quadratic formula provide when graphing a quadratic equation?
    It gives the x-intercepts (roots) of the parabola.
  • What does the discriminant (b^2 - 4ac) tell you about the graph of a quadratic?
    It tells you whether the graph has two, one, or no real x-intercepts.
  • If the discriminant is positive, how many x-intercepts does the parabola have?
    There are two real x-intercepts.
  • If the discriminant is zero, how many x-intercepts does the parabola have?
    There is one real x-intercept.
  • If the discriminant is negative, how many x-intercepts does the parabola have?
    There are no real x-intercepts.
  • What does the value -b/(2a) represent on the graph of a quadratic equation?
    It represents both the axis of symmetry and the x-value of the vertex.
  • How can you use the quadratic formula to find the distance from the axis of symmetry to each x-intercept?
    The distance is given by the value of the square root part of the formula divided by 2a.
  • What key features should you identify to graph a quadratic equation from standard form?
    You should find the vertex, axis of symmetry, x-intercepts, and y-intercept.