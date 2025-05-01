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What is the general standard form of a quadratic equation used for graphing? The standard form is y = ax^2 + bx + c, where a ≠ 0. What is the name of the U-shaped curve formed by the graph of a quadratic equation? The curve is called a parabola. How does the sign of the 'a' coefficient affect the direction a parabola opens? If 'a' is positive, the parabola opens upward; if 'a' is negative, it opens downward. What is the vertex of a parabola? The vertex is the highest or lowest point on the parabola, depending on whether it opens up or down. What is the formula for the axis of symmetry of a parabola in standard form? The axis of symmetry is given by x = -b/(2a). How do you find the y-value of the vertex for a quadratic equation? Substitute the x-value of the vertex into the original equation to find the corresponding y-value. How do you find the y-intercept of a quadratic equation? Set x = 0 in the equation and solve for y. What does the quadratic formula provide when graphing a quadratic equation? It gives the x-intercepts (roots) of the parabola. What does the discriminant (b^2 - 4ac) tell you about the graph of a quadratic? It tells you whether the graph has two, one, or no real x-intercepts. If the discriminant is positive, how many x-intercepts does the parabola have? There are two real x-intercepts. If the discriminant is zero, how many x-intercepts does the parabola have? There is one real x-intercept. If the discriminant is negative, how many x-intercepts does the parabola have? There are no real x-intercepts. What does the value -b/(2a) represent on the graph of a quadratic equation? It represents both the axis of symmetry and the x-value of the vertex. How can you use the quadratic formula to find the distance from the axis of symmetry to each x-intercept? The distance is given by the value of the square root part of the formula divided by 2a. What key features should you identify to graph a quadratic equation from standard form? You should find the vertex, axis of symmetry, x-intercepts, and y-intercept.
Graphing Quadratic Equations quiz
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