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Polynomial An algebraic expression with variables raised only to positive whole number exponents and terms separated by plus or minus signs. Monomial A type of algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include variables and coefficients. Binomial An algebraic expression made up of exactly two terms, each with variables raised to positive whole number exponents. Trinomial An algebraic expression containing exactly three terms, each separated by plus or minus signs. Term A part of an algebraic expression separated by addition or subtraction, often including variables and coefficients. Coefficient A numerical factor placed in front of variables in a term, which can be positive, negative, or fractional. Exponent A positive whole number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term. Degree of a Term The sum of all exponents on the variables within a single part of an algebraic expression. Degree of a Polynomial The highest degree among all the terms in an algebraic expression. Constant A term in an algebraic expression with no variable, always having a degree of zero. Algebraic Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but no equals sign. Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value in an algebraic expression. Multivariable Polynomial An algebraic expression with more than one variable, each raised to positive whole number exponents.
Intro to Polynomials definitions
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