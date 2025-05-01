Polynomial An algebraic expression with variables raised only to positive whole number exponents and terms separated by plus or minus signs.

Monomial A type of algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include variables and coefficients.

Binomial An algebraic expression made up of exactly two terms, each with variables raised to positive whole number exponents.

Trinomial An algebraic expression containing exactly three terms, each separated by plus or minus signs.

Term A part of an algebraic expression separated by addition or subtraction, often including variables and coefficients.

Coefficient A numerical factor placed in front of variables in a term, which can be positive, negative, or fractional.