Skip to main content
Back

Intro to Polynomials definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression with variables raised only to positive whole number exponents and terms separated by plus or minus signs.
  • Monomial
    A type of algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include variables and coefficients.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression made up of exactly two terms, each with variables raised to positive whole number exponents.
  • Trinomial
    An algebraic expression containing exactly three terms, each separated by plus or minus signs.
  • Term
    A part of an algebraic expression separated by addition or subtraction, often including variables and coefficients.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor placed in front of variables in a term, which can be positive, negative, or fractional.
  • Exponent
    A positive whole number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term.
  • Degree of a Term
    The sum of all exponents on the variables within a single part of an algebraic expression.
  • Degree of a Polynomial
    The highest degree among all the terms in an algebraic expression.
  • Constant
    A term in an algebraic expression with no variable, always having a degree of zero.
  • Algebraic Expression
    A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but no equals sign.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value in an algebraic expression.
  • Multivariable Polynomial
    An algebraic expression with more than one variable, each raised to positive whole number exponents.