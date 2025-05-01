What is the definition of a polynomial? A polynomial is an algebraic expression where variables have only positive whole number exponents.

What type of exponents are allowed in a polynomial? Only positive whole number exponents are allowed in a polynomial.

Can a polynomial have negative or fractional exponents? No, polynomials cannot have negative or fractional exponents.

What is a monomial? A monomial is a polynomial with only one term.

How are terms in a polynomial separated? Terms in a polynomial are separated by plus or minus signs.

What is a binomial? A binomial is a polynomial with exactly two terms.