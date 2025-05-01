Skip to main content
Back

Intro to Polynomials quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the definition of a polynomial?
    A polynomial is an algebraic expression where variables have only positive whole number exponents.
  • What type of exponents are allowed in a polynomial?
    Only positive whole number exponents are allowed in a polynomial.
  • Can a polynomial have negative or fractional exponents?
    No, polynomials cannot have negative or fractional exponents.
  • What is a monomial?
    A monomial is a polynomial with only one term.
  • How are terms in a polynomial separated?
    Terms in a polynomial are separated by plus or minus signs.
  • What is a binomial?
    A binomial is a polynomial with exactly two terms.
  • What is a trinomial?
    A trinomial is a polynomial with exactly three terms.
  • Can coefficients in a polynomial be fractions or negatives?
    Yes, coefficients can be fractions or negatives, but exponents must be positive whole numbers.
  • Is the expression 5/y a polynomial? Why or why not?
    No, because it can be rewritten as 5y^-1, which has a negative exponent.
  • How do you determine the degree of a term with multiple variables?
    Add the exponents of all variables in the term to find its degree.
  • What is the degree of the term x^2y^3?
    The degree is 2 + 3 = 5.
  • How do you find the degree of a polynomial?
    The degree of a polynomial is the highest degree among all its terms.
  • What is the degree of a constant term in a polynomial?
    The degree of a constant term is always zero.
  • If a term is 7x, what is its degree?
    Its degree is 1, since x has an invisible exponent of 1.
  • What is the degree of the polynomial 5x + 7x^4 - x^2 + 17?
    The degree is 4, which is the highest degree among its terms.