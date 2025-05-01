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What is the definition of a polynomial? A polynomial is an algebraic expression where variables have only positive whole number exponents. What type of exponents are allowed in a polynomial? Only positive whole number exponents are allowed in a polynomial. Can a polynomial have negative or fractional exponents? No, polynomials cannot have negative or fractional exponents. What is a monomial? A monomial is a polynomial with only one term. How are terms in a polynomial separated? Terms in a polynomial are separated by plus or minus signs. What is a binomial? A binomial is a polynomial with exactly two terms. What is a trinomial? A trinomial is a polynomial with exactly three terms. Can coefficients in a polynomial be fractions or negatives? Yes, coefficients can be fractions or negatives, but exponents must be positive whole numbers. Is the expression 5/y a polynomial? Why or why not? No, because it can be rewritten as 5y^-1, which has a negative exponent. How do you determine the degree of a term with multiple variables? Add the exponents of all variables in the term to find its degree. What is the degree of the term x^2y^3? The degree is 2 + 3 = 5. How do you find the degree of a polynomial? The degree of a polynomial is the highest degree among all its terms. What is the degree of a constant term in a polynomial? The degree of a constant term is always zero. If a term is 7x, what is its degree? Its degree is 1, since x has an invisible exponent of 1. What is the degree of the polynomial 5x + 7x^4 - x^2 + 17? The degree is 4, which is the highest degree among its terms.
Intro to Polynomials quiz
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