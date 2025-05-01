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Exponential Expression A mathematical phrase involving a base and an exponent, representing repeated multiplication of the base. Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression. Exponent A value indicating how many times the base is used as a factor in repeated multiplication. Power Rule A method for simplifying an exponent raised to another exponent by multiplying the exponents together. Product Rule A rule for combining exponential expressions with the same base by adding their exponents. Power of a Product Rule A rule for distributing an exponent across each factor in a product inside parentheses. Factor A number or variable multiplied by others to form a product within an expression. Quantity A value or expression, often grouped in parentheses, that can be manipulated as a single unit. Simplest Form An expression that has been reduced so no further simplification is possible using exponent rules. Parentheses Symbols used to group terms or expressions, indicating operations should be performed on the entire group. Product The result of multiplying two or more numbers or expressions together. Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value in an expression. Repeated Multiplication The process of multiplying the same number or variable by itself several times, represented by exponents. Evaluation The process of calculating the numerical value of an expression after applying all relevant rules. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical relationship.
Intro to the Power Rules definitions
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