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Intro to the Power Rules definitions

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  • Exponential Expression
    A mathematical phrase involving a base and an exponent, representing repeated multiplication of the base.
  • Base
    The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.
  • Exponent
    A value indicating how many times the base is used as a factor in repeated multiplication.
  • Power Rule
    A method for simplifying an exponent raised to another exponent by multiplying the exponents together.
  • Product Rule
    A rule for combining exponential expressions with the same base by adding their exponents.
  • Power of a Product Rule
    A rule for distributing an exponent across each factor in a product inside parentheses.
  • Factor
    A number or variable multiplied by others to form a product within an expression.
  • Quantity
    A value or expression, often grouped in parentheses, that can be manipulated as a single unit.
  • Simplest Form
    An expression that has been reduced so no further simplification is possible using exponent rules.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to group terms or expressions, indicating operations should be performed on the entire group.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two or more numbers or expressions together.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value in an expression.
  • Repeated Multiplication
    The process of multiplying the same number or variable by itself several times, represented by exponents.
  • Evaluation
    The process of calculating the numerical value of an expression after applying all relevant rules.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical relationship.