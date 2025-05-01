Exponential Expression A mathematical phrase involving a base and an exponent, representing repeated multiplication of the base.

Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.

Exponent A value indicating how many times the base is used as a factor in repeated multiplication.

Power Rule A method for simplifying an exponent raised to another exponent by multiplying the exponents together.

Product Rule A rule for combining exponential expressions with the same base by adding their exponents.

Power of a Product Rule A rule for distributing an exponent across each factor in a product inside parentheses.