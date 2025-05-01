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What do you do when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base? You add the exponents together. How do you simplify an exponential expression raised to another exponent, like (a^m)^n? You multiply the exponents, so (a^m)^n = a^(m×n). What is the power rule for exponents? The power rule states that when a power is raised to another power, you multiply the exponents. How would you simplify (4^3)^2 using the power rule? You multiply the exponents: 3 × 2 = 6, so (4^3)^2 = 4^6. What is the result of (-2^3)^5 using the power rule? You multiply the exponents: 3 × 5 = 15, so (-2^3)^5 = -2^15. How do you simplify (y^8)^4? Multiply the exponents: 8 × 4 = 32, so (y^8)^4 = y^32. What does the power of a product rule state? It states that an exponent can be distributed to each factor in a product: (x × y)^n = x^n × y^n. How would you simplify (3 × 4)^2 using the power of a product rule? Distribute the exponent: (3 × 4)^2 = 3^2 × 4^2. What is the simplest form of (5 × 3^2)^2? Distribute the exponent: 5^2 × (3^2)^2, then use the power rule: 5^2 × 3^4. How do you simplify (x × y)^5? Distribute the exponent: (x × y)^5 = x^5 × y^5. What operation is implied when two variables are placed next to each other, like xy? Multiplication is implied between the variables. When can you use the power of a product rule? Whenever you have two or more quantities being multiplied, all raised to one exponent. What is the result of (3^2)^2 using the power rule? Multiply the exponents: 2 × 2 = 4, so (3^2)^2 = 3^4. How do you evaluate (5 × 3^2)^2 numerically? First simplify to 5^2 × 3^4, then calculate: 25 × 81 = 2025. Why is multiplying exponents easier than repeated addition for large values? Multiplying exponents is more efficient and less time-consuming than adding repeatedly, especially with large numbers.
Intro to the Power Rules quiz
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