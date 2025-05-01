What do you do when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base? You add the exponents together.

How do you simplify an exponential expression raised to another exponent, like (a^m)^n? You multiply the exponents, so (a^m)^n = a^(m×n).

What is the power rule for exponents? The power rule states that when a power is raised to another power, you multiply the exponents.

How would you simplify (4^3)^2 using the power rule? You multiply the exponents: 3 × 2 = 6, so (4^3)^2 = 4^6.

What is the result of (-2^3)^5 using the power rule? You multiply the exponents: 3 × 5 = 15, so (-2^3)^5 = -2^15.

How do you simplify (y^8)^4? Multiply the exponents: 8 × 4 = 32, so (y^8)^4 = y^32.