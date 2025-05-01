Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in an equation or expression.

Equation A mathematical statement showing that two expressions are equal, often used to model real-world problems.

Perimeter The total distance around a shape, found by adding the lengths of all its sides.

Linear Equation An equation where each term is either a constant or the product of a constant and a single variable.

Substitution A method where one replaces a variable with its equivalent value or expression to simplify solving.

Consecutive Integers Whole numbers that follow one another in order, differing by one on the number line.