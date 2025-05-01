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Introduction to Problem Solving definitions

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  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in an equation or expression.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement showing that two expressions are equal, often used to model real-world problems.
  • Perimeter
    The total distance around a shape, found by adding the lengths of all its sides.
  • Linear Equation
    An equation where each term is either a constant or the product of a constant and a single variable.
  • Substitution
    A method where one replaces a variable with its equivalent value or expression to simplify solving.
  • Consecutive Integers
    Whole numbers that follow one another in order, differing by one on the number line.
  • Consecutive Even Integers
    Even whole numbers that follow each other in order, each differing by two.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic expression.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression made up of terms added together, each term including variables raised to whole-number powers.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations without an equality sign.
  • Solution
    A value or set of values that makes an equation or statement true.
  • Reasonableness
    A check to ensure that an answer makes sense in the context of the original problem.
  • Model
    A representation, often visual or algebraic, used to describe and analyze a real-world situation.
  • Like Terms
    Terms in an expression that have identical variable parts and can be combined.
  • Sum
    The result of adding two or more numbers or expressions together.