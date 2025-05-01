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Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in an equation or expression. Equation A mathematical statement showing that two expressions are equal, often used to model real-world problems. Perimeter The total distance around a shape, found by adding the lengths of all its sides. Linear Equation An equation where each term is either a constant or the product of a constant and a single variable. Substitution A method where one replaces a variable with its equivalent value or expression to simplify solving. Consecutive Integers Whole numbers that follow one another in order, differing by one on the number line. Consecutive Even Integers Even whole numbers that follow each other in order, each differing by two. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic expression. Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms added together, each term including variables raised to whole-number powers. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations without an equality sign. Solution A value or set of values that makes an equation or statement true. Reasonableness A check to ensure that an answer makes sense in the context of the original problem. Model A representation, often visual or algebraic, used to describe and analyze a real-world situation. Like Terms Terms in an expression that have identical variable parts and can be combined. Sum The result of adding two or more numbers or expressions together.
Introduction to Problem Solving definitions
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