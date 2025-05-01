Back
What are the five steps to solving a word problem? Understand the problem, build an equation, solve the equation, state the answer, and check the solution. Why is it helpful to draw a picture when solving word problems involving shapes? Drawing a picture helps model the situation and visualize relationships between variables. How do you define variables when solving a word problem? Assign letters to represent unknown quantities, making it easier to build and solve equations. What is the formula for the perimeter of a rectangle in terms of length and width? The formula is P = 2l + 2w, where P is perimeter, l is length, and w is width. How can you use substitution to solve equations with multiple variables? Replace one variable with an equivalent expression in terms of another variable to reduce the number of unknowns. If the length of a rectangle is four times its width and the perimeter is 500 yards, how do you express the length in terms of width? Let l = 4w, where l is length and w is width. What is the next step after building an equation from a word problem? Solve the equation for the unknown variable. How do you check if your solution to a word problem is reasonable? Plug your solution back into the original equation and consider if the values make sense in the context of the problem. What are consecutive integers? Consecutive integers are whole numbers that follow each other in order, differing by one. How do you represent two consecutive integers algebraically? Let the first integer be x and the second be x + 1. How do you represent two consecutive even integers algebraically? Let the first even integer be x and the second be x + 2. If two consecutive even integers sum to 286, what equation do you set up? Set up x + (x + 2) = 286. Why is it important to state your answer in the context of the problem? It ensures your solution addresses the original question and is meaningful in the real-world scenario. What should you do if your solution to a word problem seems unreasonable? Re-examine your steps and calculations to find and correct any mistakes. What is the difference between consecutive integers and consecutive even (or odd) integers? Consecutive integers differ by one, while consecutive even or odd integers differ by two.
Introduction to Problem Solving quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15