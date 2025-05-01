Skip to main content
Back

Introduction to Problem Solving quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What are the five steps to solving a word problem?
    Understand the problem, build an equation, solve the equation, state the answer, and check the solution.
  • Why is it helpful to draw a picture when solving word problems involving shapes?
    Drawing a picture helps model the situation and visualize relationships between variables.
  • How do you define variables when solving a word problem?
    Assign letters to represent unknown quantities, making it easier to build and solve equations.
  • What is the formula for the perimeter of a rectangle in terms of length and width?
    The formula is P = 2l + 2w, where P is perimeter, l is length, and w is width.
  • How can you use substitution to solve equations with multiple variables?
    Replace one variable with an equivalent expression in terms of another variable to reduce the number of unknowns.
  • If the length of a rectangle is four times its width and the perimeter is 500 yards, how do you express the length in terms of width?
    Let l = 4w, where l is length and w is width.
  • What is the next step after building an equation from a word problem?
    Solve the equation for the unknown variable.
  • How do you check if your solution to a word problem is reasonable?
    Plug your solution back into the original equation and consider if the values make sense in the context of the problem.
  • What are consecutive integers?
    Consecutive integers are whole numbers that follow each other in order, differing by one.
  • How do you represent two consecutive integers algebraically?
    Let the first integer be x and the second be x + 1.
  • How do you represent two consecutive even integers algebraically?
    Let the first even integer be x and the second be x + 2.
  • If two consecutive even integers sum to 286, what equation do you set up?
    Set up x + (x + 2) = 286.
  • Why is it important to state your answer in the context of the problem?
    It ensures your solution addresses the original question and is meaningful in the real-world scenario.
  • What should you do if your solution to a word problem seems unreasonable?
    Re-examine your steps and calculations to find and correct any mistakes.
  • What is the difference between consecutive integers and consecutive even (or odd) integers?
    Consecutive integers differ by one, while consecutive even or odd integers differ by two.