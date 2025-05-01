What are the five steps to solving a word problem? Understand the problem, build an equation, solve the equation, state the answer, and check the solution.

Why is it helpful to draw a picture when solving word problems involving shapes? Drawing a picture helps model the situation and visualize relationships between variables.

How do you define variables when solving a word problem? Assign letters to represent unknown quantities, making it easier to build and solve equations.

What is the formula for the perimeter of a rectangle in terms of length and width? The formula is P = 2l + 2w, where P is perimeter, l is length, and w is width.

How can you use substitution to solve equations with multiple variables? Replace one variable with an equivalent expression in terms of another variable to reduce the number of unknowns.

If the length of a rectangle is four times its width and the perimeter is 500 yards, how do you express the length in terms of width? Let l = 4w, where l is length and w is width.