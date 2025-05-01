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Introduction to Radical Expressions definitions

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  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, results in a given number; every positive real number has two of these.
  • Principal Root
    The positive value indicated by the radical symbol, representing the main solution to a square root.
  • Negative Root
    The solution to a square root problem that is negative, shown by placing a minus sign before the radical symbol.
  • Radical Symbol
    A notation resembling a checkmark, used to indicate the principal square root of a number.
  • Imaginary Number
    A value resulting from the square root of a negative number, since no real number squared gives a negative.
  • Notation
    The specific way mathematical ideas are written, crucial for distinguishing between positive and negative roots.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, as in squaring a value.
  • Polynomial Expression
    A mathematical phrase involving sums of powers of variables, where roots and exponents often appear.
  • Exponential Expression
    A mathematical phrase where variables or numbers are raised to powers, often reversed by roots.
  • Plus-Minus Symbol
    A shorthand placed before a radical to indicate both positive and negative roots are considered.
  • Real Number
    A value on the continuous number line, including both positive and negative numbers, but not imaginary ones.
  • Squaring
    The process of multiplying a number by itself, the operation reversed by taking a square root.
  • Negative Sign
    A symbol placed before a number or radical to indicate its value is less than zero or to specify the negative root.