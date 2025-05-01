Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, results in a given number; every positive real number has two of these.

Principal Root The positive value indicated by the radical symbol, representing the main solution to a square root.

Negative Root The solution to a square root problem that is negative, shown by placing a minus sign before the radical symbol.

Radical Symbol A notation resembling a checkmark, used to indicate the principal square root of a number.

Imaginary Number A value resulting from the square root of a negative number, since no real number squared gives a negative.

Notation The specific way mathematical ideas are written, crucial for distinguishing between positive and negative roots.