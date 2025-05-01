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Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, results in a given number; every positive real number has two of these. Principal Root The positive value indicated by the radical symbol, representing the main solution to a square root. Negative Root The solution to a square root problem that is negative, shown by placing a minus sign before the radical symbol. Radical Symbol A notation resembling a checkmark, used to indicate the principal square root of a number. Imaginary Number A value resulting from the square root of a negative number, since no real number squared gives a negative. Notation The specific way mathematical ideas are written, crucial for distinguishing between positive and negative roots. Exponent A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, as in squaring a value. Polynomial Expression A mathematical phrase involving sums of powers of variables, where roots and exponents often appear. Exponential Expression A mathematical phrase where variables or numbers are raised to powers, often reversed by roots. Plus-Minus Symbol A shorthand placed before a radical to indicate both positive and negative roots are considered. Real Number A value on the continuous number line, including both positive and negative numbers, but not imaginary ones. Squaring The process of multiplying a number by itself, the operation reversed by taking a square root. Negative Sign A symbol placed before a number or radical to indicate its value is less than zero or to specify the negative root.
Introduction to Radical Expressions definitions
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