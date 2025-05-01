What is the square root of 16? The square roots of 16 are 4 and -4, because both 4 × 4 and (-4) × (-4) equal 16.

What does the radical symbol (√) represent? The radical symbol (√) represents the principal (positive) square root of a number.

How do you indicate the negative square root of a number using notation? You place a negative sign in front of the radical symbol, like -√9, to indicate the negative square root.

What are the square roots of 9? The square roots of 9 are 3 and -3, since both squared give 9.

If you see √36, what is the answer? √36 means the principal root, which is 6.

What does -√36 mean? -√36 means the negative square root of 36, which is -6.