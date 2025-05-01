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Linear Inequality An algebraic statement comparing two expressions using symbols like <, >, ≤, or ≥, involving two variables. Ordered Pair A set of two numbers, typically written as (x, y), representing a point's location on a coordinate plane. Solution Region The shaded area on a graph where all points satisfy a given linear inequality. Solid Line A boundary on a graph indicating that points on the line are included in the solution set (for ≤ or ≥). Dashed Line A boundary on a graph showing that points on the line are not included in the solution set (for < or >). Inequality Symbol A sign such as <, >, ≤, or ≥ used to compare two expressions in an inequality. Test Point A chosen coordinate, often (0,0) or another simple value, used to determine which side of the boundary to shade. Slope-Intercept Form An equation format y = mx + b, making it easy to graph lines and identify slope and y-intercept. Boundary Line The line on a graph that separates the solution region from the non-solution region for an inequality. Standard Form An equation format Ax + By = C, commonly used for linear equations and inequalities. Coordinate Plane A two-dimensional surface defined by an x-axis and y-axis, used to plot points, lines, and regions. Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, indicating the value of y when x is zero. Shaded Region The area on a graph representing all solutions to a linear inequality. Greater Than or Equal To A comparison indicating values that are either larger than or exactly equal to another value (symbol: ≥). Less Than or Equal To A comparison indicating values that are either smaller than or exactly equal to another value (symbol: ≤).
Linear Inequalities in Two Variables definitions
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