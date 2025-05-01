Linear Inequality An algebraic statement comparing two expressions using symbols like <, >, ≤, or ≥, involving two variables.

Ordered Pair A set of two numbers, typically written as (x, y), representing a point's location on a coordinate plane.

Solution Region The shaded area on a graph where all points satisfy a given linear inequality.

Solid Line A boundary on a graph indicating that points on the line are included in the solution set (for ≤ or ≥).

Dashed Line A boundary on a graph showing that points on the line are not included in the solution set (for < or >).

Inequality Symbol A sign such as <, >, ≤, or ≥ used to compare two expressions in an inequality.