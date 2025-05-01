How do you determine if an ordered pair is a solution to a two-variable linear inequality? Plug the x and y values into the inequality; if the statement is true, the ordered pair is a solution.

What is the difference between the solution set of a linear equation and a linear inequality in two variables? A linear equation's solutions lie on a line, while a linear inequality's solutions form a region on the graph.

What type of line do you draw for the inequality y < 2x - 4? You draw a dashed line because the inequality symbol is '<' (less than).

When do you use a solid line when graphing a linear inequality? Use a solid line when the inequality symbol is ≤ (less than or equal to) or ≥ (greater than or equal to).

How do you decide which side of the line to shade when graphing a linear inequality? Test a point not on the line (often (0,0) if possible); if it makes the inequality true, shade that side.

What does the shaded region represent in the graph of a linear inequality? The shaded region contains all the points (ordered pairs) that satisfy the inequality.