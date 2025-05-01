Complex Number A value expressed as a sum of a real part and an imaginary part, typically written in the form a+bi.

Imaginary Unit A special symbol, denoted as i, representing the square root of negative one and forming the basis for imaginary numbers.

Standard Form A way of writing a complex value as a sum of its real and imaginary parts, arranged as a+bi.

Complex Conjugate A value formed by changing the sign of the imaginary part of a complex number, keeping the real part unchanged.

FOIL Method A process for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms, then combining like terms.

Distribution A multiplication technique where each term in one expression is multiplied by every term in another.