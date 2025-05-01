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Complex Number A value expressed as a sum of a real part and an imaginary part, typically written in the form a+bi. Imaginary Unit A special symbol, denoted as i, representing the square root of negative one and forming the basis for imaginary numbers. Standard Form A way of writing a complex value as a sum of its real and imaginary parts, arranged as a+bi. Complex Conjugate A value formed by changing the sign of the imaginary part of a complex number, keeping the real part unchanged. FOIL Method A process for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms, then combining like terms. Distribution A multiplication technique where each term in one expression is multiplied by every term in another. I Squared A result equal to negative one, obtained when the imaginary unit is multiplied by itself. Like Terms Parts of an expression that have the same variable components and can be combined through addition or subtraction. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, which in complex division often contains an imaginary term to be eliminated. Numerator The top part of a fraction, which is multiplied by the complex conjugate during division. Real Part The component of a complex value that does not involve the imaginary unit, represented by a in a+bi. Imaginary Part The component of a complex value that is multiplied by the imaginary unit, represented by b in a+bi. Exponent A number indicating how many times a value, such as the imaginary unit, is multiplied by itself. Remainder The amount left after dividing the exponent of i by 4, used to determine the simplified value of high powers of i.
Multiplying and Dividing Complex Numbers definitions
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