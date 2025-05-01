What is the standard form for expressing a complex number after multiplication? The standard form is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part.

What is the value of i squared (i^2) and how is it used when multiplying complex numbers? i^2 equals -1; it is used to simplify terms involving i^2 during multiplication.

When multiplying (3i) by (7 - 2i), what is the result in standard form? The result is 6 + 21i.

What method is used to multiply two complex numbers, each with two terms? The FOIL method is used to multiply two binomial complex numbers.

What is the result of multiplying (-6 + 2i) by (3 + 4i) in standard form? The result is -26 - 18i.

How do you find the complex conjugate of a complex number a + bi? Reverse the sign of the imaginary part; the conjugate is a - bi.