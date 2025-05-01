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Multiplying and Dividing Complex Numbers quiz

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  • What is the standard form for expressing a complex number after multiplication?
    The standard form is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part.
  • What is the value of i squared (i^2) and how is it used when multiplying complex numbers?
    i^2 equals -1; it is used to simplify terms involving i^2 during multiplication.
  • When multiplying (3i) by (7 - 2i), what is the result in standard form?
    The result is 6 + 21i.
  • What method is used to multiply two complex numbers, each with two terms?
    The FOIL method is used to multiply two binomial complex numbers.
  • What is the result of multiplying (-6 + 2i) by (3 + 4i) in standard form?
    The result is -26 - 18i.
  • How do you find the complex conjugate of a complex number a + bi?
    Reverse the sign of the imaginary part; the conjugate is a - bi.
  • What is the complex conjugate of 1 + 2i?
    The complex conjugate is 1 - 2i.
  • What happens when you multiply a complex number by its conjugate?
    The result is always a real number.
  • What shortcut can you use when multiplying a complex number by its conjugate?
    The product is a^2 + b^2, where a and b are the real and imaginary parts.
  • Why do we multiply by the complex conjugate when dividing complex numbers?
    Multiplying by the conjugate eliminates i from the denominator, making it real.
  • What is the result of dividing 3 by (1 + 2i) and expressing it in standard form?
    The result is (3/5) - (6/5)i.
  • What are the four possible values for powers of i?
    The four values are i, -1, -i, and 1.
  • What is the value of i to the 4th power (i^4)?
    i^4 equals 1.
  • How do you quickly determine the value of i raised to a high power, like i^100?
    Divide the exponent by 4; if the remainder is 0, the value is 1.
  • If the remainder after dividing the exponent by 4 is 2, what is the value of i to that power?
    The value is -1, since i^2 equals -1.