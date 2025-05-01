Radical A mathematical symbol representing the root of a number, often used to indicate square roots or higher roots.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, indicating how many equal parts the whole is divided into.

Numerator The top part of a fraction, showing how many parts are being considered.

Perfect Square A value obtained when a number is multiplied by itself, resulting in a whole number under a radical.

Rational Number A value that can be expressed as a fraction with integers in both the numerator and denominator.

Conjugate A binomial formed by changing the sign between two terms, used to eliminate radicals in denominators.