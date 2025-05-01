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Radical A mathematical symbol representing the root of a number, often used to indicate square roots or higher roots. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, indicating how many equal parts the whole is divided into. Numerator The top part of a fraction, showing how many parts are being considered. Perfect Square A value obtained when a number is multiplied by itself, resulting in a whole number under a radical. Rational Number A value that can be expressed as a fraction with integers in both the numerator and denominator. Conjugate A binomial formed by changing the sign between two terms, used to eliminate radicals in denominators. Binomial An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, often separated by a plus or minus sign. Difference of Squares A pattern where two squared terms are subtracted, allowing simplification when multiplying conjugates. FOIL A method for multiplying two binomials by combining First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations without an equality sign. Fraction A numerical quantity expressed as one value divided by another, with a numerator and denominator. Standard Form A way of writing mathematical expressions where denominators contain no radicals. Equivalence A property where two expressions represent the same value, even if they look different. Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number under the radical. Simplification The process of rewriting an expression in a more concise or standard form, often by removing radicals from denominators.
Multiplying, Dividing, and Rationalizing Radicals definitions
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