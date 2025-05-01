What does rationalizing the denominator mean? Rationalizing the denominator means eliminating radicals from the denominator of a fraction to express it in standard form.

Why can't radicals be left in the denominator of a fraction? Radicals can't be left in the denominator because it's not considered standard form in mathematics.

What do you multiply by when rationalizing a single-term radical denominator? You multiply both the numerator and denominator by the radical in the denominator.

What happens when you multiply radical 3 by radical 3? You get the square root of 9, which is 3, a rational number.

Is it acceptable to have a radical in the numerator after rationalizing? Yes, having a radical in the numerator is fine; only the denominator must be rational.

What is the result of rationalizing 1 over radical 3? The result is radical 3 over 3, which is equivalent to the original expression.