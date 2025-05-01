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Multiplying, Dividing, and Rationalizing Radicals quiz

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  • What does rationalizing the denominator mean?
    Rationalizing the denominator means eliminating radicals from the denominator of a fraction to express it in standard form.
  • Why can't radicals be left in the denominator of a fraction?
    Radicals can't be left in the denominator because it's not considered standard form in mathematics.
  • What do you multiply by when rationalizing a single-term radical denominator?
    You multiply both the numerator and denominator by the radical in the denominator.
  • What happens when you multiply radical 3 by radical 3?
    You get the square root of 9, which is 3, a rational number.
  • Is it acceptable to have a radical in the numerator after rationalizing?
    Yes, having a radical in the numerator is fine; only the denominator must be rational.
  • What is the result of rationalizing 1 over radical 3?
    The result is radical 3 over 3, which is equivalent to the original expression.
  • What is the conjugate of 2 + radical 3?
    The conjugate is 2 minus radical 3.
  • Why can't you simply multiply by the denominator when it has two terms?
    Multiplying by the denominator itself doesn't eliminate the radical; it leaves a radical in the denominator.
  • What do you multiply by when rationalizing a binomial denominator?
    You multiply by the conjugate of the denominator, which flips the sign between the terms.
  • What mathematical property is used when multiplying by the conjugate?
    The difference of squares property is used, which eliminates the radical.
  • What is the general formula for the conjugate of a + radical b?
    The conjugate is a minus radical b.
  • What is the result of multiplying (2 + radical 3) by (2 - radical 3)?
    The result is 4 minus 3, which equals 1, a rational number.
  • What is the purpose of multiplying both numerator and denominator by the same expression?
    It keeps the value of the fraction unchanged while rationalizing the denominator.
  • What is the result of rationalizing 1 over (2 + radical 3)?
    The result is (2 - radical 3) over 1, which is just 2 - radical 3.
  • What are the two main ways to rationalize a denominator?
    For a single-term denominator, multiply by the radical; for a two-term denominator, multiply by its conjugate.