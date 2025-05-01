Negative Exponent Indicates the reciprocal of a base raised to a positive exponent, often requiring flipping the expression in a fraction.

Reciprocal A value that, when multiplied by the original number, results in one; used to rewrite negative exponents as positive.

Base The repeated factor in an exponential expression, found below the exponent.

Exponent A small number written above and to the right of a base, showing how many times the base is used as a factor.

Numerator The top part of a fraction, which can contain expressions with negative exponents to be rewritten.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, where negative exponents can be moved to the numerator as positive exponents.