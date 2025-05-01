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Negative Exponents definitions

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  • Negative Exponent
    Indicates the reciprocal of a base raised to a positive exponent, often requiring flipping the expression in a fraction.
  • Reciprocal
    A value that, when multiplied by the original number, results in one; used to rewrite negative exponents as positive.
  • Base
    The repeated factor in an exponential expression, found below the exponent.
  • Exponent
    A small number written above and to the right of a base, showing how many times the base is used as a factor.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, which can contain expressions with negative exponents to be rewritten.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, where negative exponents can be moved to the numerator as positive exponents.
  • Quotient Rule
    A rule stating that when dividing like bases, subtract the exponents to simplify the expression.
  • Fraction
    A mathematical expression representing division, often used to rewrite negative exponents as positive.
  • Standard Form
    An expression where all exponents are positive, achieved by applying the negative exponent rule.
  • Simplification
    The process of rewriting an expression in a more concise or standard way, often by removing negative exponents.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value in an expression with exponents.
  • Power
    The result of raising a base to an exponent, indicating repeated multiplication.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and exponents representing a mathematical idea.
  • Factor
    A number or variable multiplied by itself a certain number of times as indicated by the exponent.
  • Term
    A single part of an expression, which may include a base, exponent, and coefficient.