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Negative Exponent Indicates the reciprocal of a base raised to a positive exponent, often requiring flipping the expression in a fraction. Reciprocal A value that, when multiplied by the original number, results in one; used to rewrite negative exponents as positive. Base The repeated factor in an exponential expression, found below the exponent. Exponent A small number written above and to the right of a base, showing how many times the base is used as a factor. Numerator The top part of a fraction, which can contain expressions with negative exponents to be rewritten. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, where negative exponents can be moved to the numerator as positive exponents. Quotient Rule A rule stating that when dividing like bases, subtract the exponents to simplify the expression. Fraction A mathematical expression representing division, often used to rewrite negative exponents as positive. Standard Form An expression where all exponents are positive, achieved by applying the negative exponent rule. Simplification The process of rewriting an expression in a more concise or standard way, often by removing negative exponents. Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value in an expression with exponents. Power The result of raising a base to an exponent, indicating repeated multiplication. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and exponents representing a mathematical idea. Factor A number or variable multiplied by itself a certain number of times as indicated by the exponent. Term A single part of an expression, which may include a base, exponent, and coefficient.
Negative Exponents definitions
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