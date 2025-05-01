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What does a negative exponent indicate in an expression like a^-n? A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent; a^-n = 1/a^n. How do you rewrite 2^-3 with a positive exponent? 2^-3 can be rewritten as 1/(2^3). What is the result of simplifying 6^-2? 6^-2 simplifies to 1/(6^2), which is 1/36. If you have a negative exponent in the numerator, what should you do? Flip the expression to the denominator and change the exponent to positive. How do you handle a negative exponent in the denominator, such as 1/x^-3? Move the base with the negative exponent to the numerator and make the exponent positive, so 1/x^-3 = x^3. What is the general rule for converting a negative exponent to a positive exponent? Write the reciprocal of the base and change the exponent to positive. How can you express any expression as a fraction to apply the negative exponent rule? You can divide the expression by 1 to make it a fraction. What happens to the exponent when you move a base from the numerator to the denominator? The exponent changes sign; a^-n in the numerator becomes a^n in the denominator. What is the simplified form of (2^2)/(2^5)? (2^2)/(2^5) simplifies to 2^-3, which is 1/(2^3). Why is there an 'invisible one' in the numerator after canceling all terms? When all terms in the numerator are canceled, a 1 remains because any number divided by itself is 1. What does it mean to 'flip' an expression when dealing with negative exponents? Flipping means writing the reciprocal of the base and changing the exponent to positive. If you have x^-4 in the denominator, how do you rewrite it? Move x^-4 to the numerator and write it as x^4. What is the simplified form of 1/(y^-2)? 1/(y^-2) simplifies to y^2. How do you simplify an expression like a^-1? a^-1 simplifies to 1/a. Why is mastering negative exponents important in algebra? It helps in simplifying exponential expressions, manipulating polynomials, and understanding the quotient of powers.
Negative Exponents quiz
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