What does a negative exponent indicate in an expression like a^-n? A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent; a^-n = 1/a^n.

How do you rewrite 2^-3 with a positive exponent? 2^-3 can be rewritten as 1/(2^3).

What is the result of simplifying 6^-2? 6^-2 simplifies to 1/(6^2), which is 1/36.

If you have a negative exponent in the numerator, what should you do? Flip the expression to the denominator and change the exponent to positive.

How do you handle a negative exponent in the denominator, such as 1/x^-3? Move the base with the negative exponent to the numerator and make the exponent positive, so 1/x^-3 = x^3.

What is the general rule for converting a negative exponent to a positive exponent? Write the reciprocal of the base and change the exponent to positive.