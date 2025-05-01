Percent A way to express a part per 100, often used to compare ratios, fractions, or decimals in real-world contexts.

Decimal A numerical form used to represent parts of a whole, especially when converting percentages for calculations.

Fraction A representation of a part of a whole, often used to express percentages as parts per 100.

Ratio A comparison of two quantities, such as a part to a whole, foundational in understanding percentages.

Partial Amount A quantity representing a portion of a whole, found by multiplying a percent (in decimal form) by the whole amount.

Whole Amount The total or original quantity from which a percent or partial amount is calculated.