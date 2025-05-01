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Percent Problem Solving definitions

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  • Percent
    A way to express a part per 100, often used to compare ratios, fractions, or decimals in real-world contexts.
  • Decimal
    A numerical form used to represent parts of a whole, especially when converting percentages for calculations.
  • Fraction
    A representation of a part of a whole, often used to express percentages as parts per 100.
  • Ratio
    A comparison of two quantities, such as a part to a whole, foundational in understanding percentages.
  • Partial Amount
    A quantity representing a portion of a whole, found by multiplying a percent (in decimal form) by the whole amount.
  • Whole Amount
    The total or original quantity from which a percent or partial amount is calculated.
  • Percent Change
    A measure of how much a value increases or decreases, calculated as the difference over the original value, expressed as a percent.
  • Percent Increase
    A positive percent change indicating a value has grown compared to its original amount.
  • Percent Decrease
    A negative percent change indicating a value has dropped compared to its original amount.
  • Discount
    An amount by which the price of an item is reduced, found by applying a percent to the original price.
  • Markup
    An amount added to the original price of an item, calculated as a percent of the original price.
  • Simple Interest
    A charge for borrowing money, found by multiplying the principal, interest rate (as a decimal), and time.
  • Principal
    The original sum of money borrowed or invested before interest is applied.
  • Interest Rate
    A percentage that determines how much interest accrues on a principal over a period of time.