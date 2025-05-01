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Percent A way to express a part per 100, often used to compare ratios, fractions, or decimals in real-world contexts. Decimal A numerical form used to represent parts of a whole, especially when converting percentages for calculations. Fraction A representation of a part of a whole, often used to express percentages as parts per 100. Ratio A comparison of two quantities, such as a part to a whole, foundational in understanding percentages. Partial Amount A quantity representing a portion of a whole, found by multiplying a percent (in decimal form) by the whole amount. Whole Amount The total or original quantity from which a percent or partial amount is calculated. Percent Change A measure of how much a value increases or decreases, calculated as the difference over the original value, expressed as a percent. Percent Increase A positive percent change indicating a value has grown compared to its original amount. Percent Decrease A negative percent change indicating a value has dropped compared to its original amount. Discount An amount by which the price of an item is reduced, found by applying a percent to the original price. Markup An amount added to the original price of an item, calculated as a percent of the original price. Simple Interest A charge for borrowing money, found by multiplying the principal, interest rate (as a decimal), and time. Principal The original sum of money borrowed or invested before interest is applied. Interest Rate A percentage that determines how much interest accrues on a principal over a period of time.
Percent Problem Solving definitions
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