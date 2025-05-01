How do you convert a percent to a decimal? Divide the percent by 100, which moves the decimal point two places to the left.

What does the word 'is' translate to in a percent equation? 'Is' means 'equals' in a percent equation.

How do you translate 'a number is 10% of 50' into an equation? Translate it as x = 0.1 × 50.

If 4 is 5% of what number, how do you set up the equation? Set up the equation as 4 = 0.05 × x.

How do you convert a decimal like 1.25 to a percent? Move the decimal point two places to the right to get 125%.

What does it mean if you get a percent greater than 100%? It means the part is greater than the whole amount.