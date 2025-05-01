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How do you convert a percent to a decimal? Divide the percent by 100, which moves the decimal point two places to the left. What does the word 'is' translate to in a percent equation? 'Is' means 'equals' in a percent equation. How do you translate 'a number is 10% of 50' into an equation? Translate it as x = 0.1 × 50. If 4 is 5% of what number, how do you set up the equation? Set up the equation as 4 = 0.05 × x. How do you convert a decimal like 1.25 to a percent? Move the decimal point two places to the right to get 125%. What does it mean if you get a percent greater than 100%? It means the part is greater than the whole amount. What is the formula for percent change? Percent change = (new value - original value) / original value, then convert to percent. How do you interpret a negative percent change? A negative percent change means there was a percent decrease. How do you find the discount amount given a percent discount and original price? Multiply the percent (as a decimal) by the original price. How do you calculate the new price after a discount? Subtract the discount amount from the original price. How do you find the markup amount given a percent markup and original price? Multiply the percent (as a decimal) by the original price. How do you calculate the new price after a markup? Add the markup amount to the original price. What is the simple interest formula? Simple interest is calculated as I = P × R × T, where P is principal, R is rate (as a decimal), and T is time. How do you convert an interest rate from percent to decimal for the simple interest formula? Move the decimal point two places to the left (e.g., 6.8% becomes 0.068). Why do we use percents to describe changes instead of just the amount changed? Percents help us measure how big a change is relative to the original amount, making comparisons more meaningful.
Percent Problem Solving quiz
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