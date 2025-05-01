Skip to main content
Back

Percent Problem Solving quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • How do you convert a percent to a decimal?
    Divide the percent by 100, which moves the decimal point two places to the left.
  • What does the word 'is' translate to in a percent equation?
    'Is' means 'equals' in a percent equation.
  • How do you translate 'a number is 10% of 50' into an equation?
    Translate it as x = 0.1 × 50.
  • If 4 is 5% of what number, how do you set up the equation?
    Set up the equation as 4 = 0.05 × x.
  • How do you convert a decimal like 1.25 to a percent?
    Move the decimal point two places to the right to get 125%.
  • What does it mean if you get a percent greater than 100%?
    It means the part is greater than the whole amount.
  • What is the formula for percent change?
    Percent change = (new value - original value) / original value, then convert to percent.
  • How do you interpret a negative percent change?
    A negative percent change means there was a percent decrease.
  • How do you find the discount amount given a percent discount and original price?
    Multiply the percent (as a decimal) by the original price.
  • How do you calculate the new price after a discount?
    Subtract the discount amount from the original price.
  • How do you find the markup amount given a percent markup and original price?
    Multiply the percent (as a decimal) by the original price.
  • How do you calculate the new price after a markup?
    Add the markup amount to the original price.
  • What is the simple interest formula?
    Simple interest is calculated as I = P × R × T, where P is principal, R is rate (as a decimal), and T is time.
  • How do you convert an interest rate from percent to decimal for the simple interest formula?
    Move the decimal point two places to the left (e.g., 6.8% becomes 0.068).
  • Why do we use percents to describe changes instead of just the amount changed?
    Percents help us measure how big a change is relative to the original amount, making comparisons more meaningful.