Point Slope Form An equation format used to write a line when given a slope and a specific point on the line, expressed as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁).

Slope Intercept Form A linear equation format, y = mx + b, that highlights the slope and the y-intercept for quick graphing and interpretation.

Slope A measure of a line's steepness, calculated as the ratio of vertical change to horizontal change between two points.

Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, representing the value of y when x is zero.

X-Coordinate The horizontal value in a point, indicating its position left or right from the origin on a graph.

Y-Coordinate The vertical value in a point, indicating its position above or below the origin on a graph.