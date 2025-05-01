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Point Slope Form An equation format used to write a line when given a slope and a specific point on the line, expressed as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁). Slope Intercept Form A linear equation format, y = mx + b, that highlights the slope and the y-intercept for quick graphing and interpretation. Slope A measure of a line's steepness, calculated as the ratio of vertical change to horizontal change between two points. Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, representing the value of y when x is zero. X-Coordinate The horizontal value in a point, indicating its position left or right from the origin on a graph. Y-Coordinate The vertical value in a point, indicating its position above or below the origin on a graph. Equation of a Line A mathematical statement that describes all points lying on a straight path in a coordinate plane. Graph A visual representation of mathematical relationships, often showing lines or curves on a coordinate plane. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, such as the m in y = mx + b. Term A single mathematical expression, which can be a number, variable, or product of both, separated by plus or minus signs. Distribution A process in algebra where a value outside parentheses is multiplied by each term inside, often used to simplify equations. Origin The point (0, 0) on a coordinate plane where the x-axis and y-axis intersect. Coordinate Plane A two-dimensional surface defined by a horizontal axis (x) and a vertical axis (y) used for graphing points and lines. Rise The vertical change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope. Run The horizontal change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope.
Point Slope Form definitions
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