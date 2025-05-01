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Point Slope Form definitions

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  • Point Slope Form
    An equation format used to write a line when given a slope and a specific point on the line, expressed as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁).
  • Slope Intercept Form
    A linear equation format, y = mx + b, that highlights the slope and the y-intercept for quick graphing and interpretation.
  • Slope
    A measure of a line's steepness, calculated as the ratio of vertical change to horizontal change between two points.
  • Y-Intercept
    The point where a line crosses the y-axis, representing the value of y when x is zero.
  • X-Coordinate
    The horizontal value in a point, indicating its position left or right from the origin on a graph.
  • Y-Coordinate
    The vertical value in a point, indicating its position above or below the origin on a graph.
  • Equation of a Line
    A mathematical statement that describes all points lying on a straight path in a coordinate plane.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of mathematical relationships, often showing lines or curves on a coordinate plane.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, such as the m in y = mx + b.
  • Term
    A single mathematical expression, which can be a number, variable, or product of both, separated by plus or minus signs.
  • Distribution
    A process in algebra where a value outside parentheses is multiplied by each term inside, often used to simplify equations.
  • Origin
    The point (0, 0) on a coordinate plane where the x-axis and y-axis intersect.
  • Coordinate Plane
    A two-dimensional surface defined by a horizontal axis (x) and a vertical axis (y) used for graphing points and lines.
  • Rise
    The vertical change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope.
  • Run
    The horizontal change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope.