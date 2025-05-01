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Point Slope Form quiz

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  • What is the equation for point slope form?
    The equation for point slope form is y - y1 = m(x - x1).
  • When should you use point slope form instead of slope intercept form?
    Use point slope form when you are given a point on the line and the slope, but not the y-intercept.
  • What do the variables x1 and y1 represent in point slope form?
    x1 and y1 represent the coordinates of a specific point on the line.
  • How do you find the slope if you are given two points?
    Subtract the y-coordinates and divide by the difference in x-coordinates: (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1).
  • What is the first step when given two points and asked to write the equation of a line?
    The first step is to calculate the slope using the two points.
  • How do you convert point slope form to slope intercept form?
    Distribute the slope and solve for y to isolate it on one side of the equation.
  • What is the slope intercept form equation?
    The slope intercept form equation is y = mx + b.
  • If a line passes through (1, 3) with a slope of 2, what is its equation in point slope form?
    The equation is y - 3 = 2(x - 1).
  • How do you handle negative values when plugging into point slope form?
    Subtracting a negative value becomes addition, e.g., y - (-2) becomes y + 2.
  • What is the equation in point slope form for a line with slope 1/2 passing through (-6, -2)?
    The equation is y + 2 = 1/2(x + 6).
  • After distributing the slope in point slope form, what is the next step to get slope intercept form?
    Add or subtract to isolate y on one side of the equation.
  • What is the slope of a line passing through (-2, -3) and (1, 3)?
    The slope is 2, calculated as (3 - (-3)) / (1 - (-2)) = 6 / 3 = 2.
  • If your point slope form equation is y - 3 = 2(x - 1), what is the slope intercept form?
    The slope intercept form is y = 2x + 1.
  • Why is mastering both point slope and slope intercept forms important?
    It is essential for graphing lines and solving polynomial expressions involving terms and coefficients.
  • What information do you need to write a line in point slope form?
    You need a point on the line and the slope.