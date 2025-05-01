What is the equation for point slope form? The equation for point slope form is y - y1 = m(x - x1).

When should you use point slope form instead of slope intercept form? Use point slope form when you are given a point on the line and the slope, but not the y-intercept.

What do the variables x1 and y1 represent in point slope form? x1 and y1 represent the coordinates of a specific point on the line.

How do you find the slope if you are given two points? Subtract the y-coordinates and divide by the difference in x-coordinates: (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1).

What is the first step when given two points and asked to write the equation of a line? The first step is to calculate the slope using the two points.

How do you convert point slope form to slope intercept form? Distribute the slope and solve for y to isolate it on one side of the equation.