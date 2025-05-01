Quadratic Equation An expression in the form ax² + bx + c = 0, used to model scenarios like projectile paths and business analysis.

Standard Form A way of writing equations where all terms are on one side and ordered by decreasing exponents, set equal to zero.

Trinomial A polynomial with exactly three terms, often seen in quadratic equations before factoring.

Binomial An algebraic expression with two terms, typically resulting from factoring a quadratic.

Zero Product Property A rule stating that if a product of factors equals zero, at least one factor must be zero.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic term, such as the 'a' or 'b' in ax² + bx + c.