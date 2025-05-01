What is the standard form of a quadratic equation? The standard form is ax^2 + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants.

What is the first step when solving a quadratic equation? The first step is to write the equation in standard form.

How do you factor a quadratic equation like x^2 + 10x + 21 = 0? Find two numbers that multiply to 21 and add to 10; in this case, 3 and 7.

What is the zero product property? It states that if the product of two numbers is zero, then at least one of the numbers must be zero.

After factoring a quadratic equation, what do you do next? Set each factor equal to zero and solve for x.

What are the solutions to x^2 + 10x + 21 = 0? The solutions are x = -3 and x = -7.