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Quadratic Equations & Applications quiz

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  • What is the standard form of a quadratic equation?
    The standard form is ax^2 + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants.
  • What is the first step when solving a quadratic equation?
    The first step is to write the equation in standard form.
  • How do you factor a quadratic equation like x^2 + 10x + 21 = 0?
    Find two numbers that multiply to 21 and add to 10; in this case, 3 and 7.
  • What is the zero product property?
    It states that if the product of two numbers is zero, then at least one of the numbers must be zero.
  • After factoring a quadratic equation, what do you do next?
    Set each factor equal to zero and solve for x.
  • What are the solutions to x^2 + 10x + 21 = 0?
    The solutions are x = -3 and x = -7.
  • How can you check if your solutions to a quadratic equation are correct?
    Plug the solutions back into the original equation to see if they make the equation true (equal to zero).
  • What real-world situations can quadratic equations model?
    They can model projectile motion, business sales versus costs, and other scenarios involving parabolic relationships.
  • How do you set up a quadratic equation from a word problem about area?
    Express the area formula in terms of variables, substitute known relationships, and rearrange to standard form.
  • If a garden has area 96 m^2 and width is 4 meters less than length, how do you write the equation?
    Write 96 = l(l - 4), then expand and rearrange to get l^2 - 4l - 96 = 0.
  • How do you factor l^2 - 4l - 96 = 0?
    Find two numbers that multiply to -96 and add to -4; these are 8 and -12, so the factors are (l + 8)(l - 12).
  • Why do you reject negative solutions in some quadratic application problems?
    Negative values may not make sense in the context, such as negative lengths or widths.
  • What are the dimensions of the garden in the example problem?
    The length is 12 meters and the width is 8 meters.
  • How do you verify your answer in a quadratic application problem?
    Check that the calculated values satisfy the original conditions, such as area equals length times width.
  • What key algebraic concepts are reinforced by solving quadratic equations?
    Understanding coefficients, terms, exponents, factoring, and the importance of standard form.