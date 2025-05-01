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Rational Equations definitions

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  • Rational Equation
    An equation containing a variable in the denominator of a fraction, requiring special steps to solve.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, whose value cannot be zero to avoid undefined expressions.
  • Restriction
    A value that makes the denominator zero, which must be excluded from possible solutions.
  • Least Common Denominator
    The smallest expression that all denominators in an equation divide into, used to clear fractions.
  • Linear Equation
    An equation without variables in denominators, often the result after clearing fractions in rational equations.
  • Solution
    A value for the variable that makes the equation true, provided it does not violate any restrictions.
  • Empty Set
    A situation where no value satisfies the equation, often due to all possible solutions being restricted.
  • Fraction
    A numerical expression with a numerator and a denominator, often present in rational equations.
  • Variable
    A symbol, usually x, representing an unknown value, often found in denominators of rational equations.
  • Parenthesis
    A grouping symbol used to clarify order of operations, especially when distributing terms.
  • Like Terms
    Terms with the same variable part, which can be combined to simplify equations.
  • Constant
    A fixed value without variables, often isolated on one side when solving equations.
  • Distribution
    The process of multiplying a term across terms inside parentheses to simplify equations.
  • Solution Set
    All values that satisfy the equation, after considering restrictions and checking for undefined expressions.
  • Undefined Expression
    A mathematical statement, such as division by zero, that does not have a valid value.