Rational Equation An equation containing a variable in the denominator of a fraction, requiring special steps to solve.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, whose value cannot be zero to avoid undefined expressions.

Restriction A value that makes the denominator zero, which must be excluded from possible solutions.

Least Common Denominator The smallest expression that all denominators in an equation divide into, used to clear fractions.

Linear Equation An equation without variables in denominators, often the result after clearing fractions in rational equations.

Solution A value for the variable that makes the equation true, provided it does not violate any restrictions.