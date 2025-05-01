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Rational Equation An equation containing a variable in the denominator of a fraction, requiring special steps to solve. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, whose value cannot be zero to avoid undefined expressions. Restriction A value that makes the denominator zero, which must be excluded from possible solutions. Least Common Denominator The smallest expression that all denominators in an equation divide into, used to clear fractions. Linear Equation An equation without variables in denominators, often the result after clearing fractions in rational equations. Solution A value for the variable that makes the equation true, provided it does not violate any restrictions. Empty Set A situation where no value satisfies the equation, often due to all possible solutions being restricted. Fraction A numerical expression with a numerator and a denominator, often present in rational equations. Variable A symbol, usually x, representing an unknown value, often found in denominators of rational equations. Parenthesis A grouping symbol used to clarify order of operations, especially when distributing terms. Like Terms Terms with the same variable part, which can be combined to simplify equations. Constant A fixed value without variables, often isolated on one side when solving equations. Distribution The process of multiplying a term across terms inside parentheses to simplify equations. Solution Set All values that satisfy the equation, after considering restrictions and checking for undefined expressions. Undefined Expression A mathematical statement, such as division by zero, that does not have a valid value.
Rational Equations definitions
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