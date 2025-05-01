What is a rational equation? A rational equation is an equation where a variable appears in the denominator of a fraction.

Why must we identify restrictions when solving rational equations? Restrictions are values that make the denominator zero, which are not allowed as solutions because division by zero is undefined.

What is the first step in solving a rational equation? The first step is to determine the restriction by setting the denominator equal to zero and solving for the variable.

How do you find the restriction for x in the equation x/(x-1) = 76? Set x-1 equal to zero, solve for x, and find that x cannot be 1.

What is the least common denominator (LCD) and why is it important? The LCD is the smallest expression that all denominators divide into, and it is used to eliminate fractions from the equation.

How do you eliminate fractions in a rational equation? Multiply every term in the equation by the LCD to clear the denominators.