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Exponent A small number written above and to the right of a base, indicating how many times the base is used as a factor. Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied by itself as indicated by an exponent. Power Rule A guideline stating that when raising a power to another power, the exponents are multiplied. Product Rule A guideline stating that when multiplying like bases, their exponents are added together. Quotient Rule A guideline stating that when dividing like bases, their exponents are subtracted. Negative Exponent An exponent less than zero, indicating the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. Reciprocal A flipped version of a fraction or expression, often used to rewrite negative exponents as positive. Coefficient A numerical factor that multiplies a variable or product of variables in an algebraic term. Parentheses Symbols used to group parts of an expression, indicating which operations to perform first. Standard Form An arrangement of an expression with no parentheses, negative exponents, or zero exponents, and all terms simplified. Polynomial An algebraic expression consisting of variables and coefficients, involving only non-negative integer exponents. Degree The highest sum of exponents in any single term of a polynomial, indicating its overall order. Zero Exponent An exponent of zero, which makes any nonzero base equal to one. Like Bases Bases that are identical, allowing their exponents to be combined using exponent rules. Numerator The top part of a fraction, representing the dividend in a division expression. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, representing the divisor in a division expression.
Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules definitions
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