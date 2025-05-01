Exponent A small number written above and to the right of a base, indicating how many times the base is used as a factor.

Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied by itself as indicated by an exponent.

Power Rule A guideline stating that when raising a power to another power, the exponents are multiplied.

Product Rule A guideline stating that when multiplying like bases, their exponents are added together.

Quotient Rule A guideline stating that when dividing like bases, their exponents are subtracted.

Negative Exponent An exponent less than zero, indicating the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent.