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What is the power rule for exponents? The power rule states that when raising a power to another power, you multiply the exponents. How do you simplify an expression like (x^a)^b? You multiply the exponents: (x^a)^b = x^(a*b). What is the product rule for exponents? The product rule states that when multiplying like bases, you add the exponents. How do you simplify x^m * x^n? You add the exponents: x^m * x^n = x^(m+n). What is the quotient rule for exponents? The quotient rule states that when dividing like bases, you subtract the exponents. How do you simplify x^m / x^n? You subtract the exponents: x^m / x^n = x^(m-n). How do you handle negative exponents in an expression? Rewrite negative exponents as reciprocals to make all exponents positive. What happens to x^-a in an expression? x^-a becomes 1/x^a. What should you do with numerical coefficients that have exponents? Evaluate the numerical coefficients by performing the exponent operation. How do you simplify (3x^-5)^2? Distribute the exponent: 3^2 = 9 and x^-5^2 = x^-10, so the expression becomes 9x^-10. What is the best order to simplify multivariable polynomials with exponents? Work from the innermost parentheses outward, simplifying step-by-step. How do you simplify x^2y^7 / x^5y^4? Apply the quotient rule: x^2/x^5 = x^-3 and y^7/y^4 = y^3, so the expression is x^-3y^3. What should you do if an entire expression is raised to a negative exponent? Take the reciprocal of the expression and change the exponent to positive. How do you simplify (x^-3y^3)^-1? Distribute the -1 exponent: x^-3^-1 = x^3 and y^3^-1 = y^-3, so the expression is x^3/y^3. What is the final checklist for a fully simplified exponential expression? Ensure there are no parentheses, no powers on powers, no same bases multiplied or divided, no zero or negative exponents, and all numbers are evaluated.
Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules quiz
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