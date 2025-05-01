What is the power rule for exponents? The power rule states that when raising a power to another power, you multiply the exponents.

How do you simplify an expression like (x^a)^b? You multiply the exponents: (x^a)^b = x^(a*b).

What is the product rule for exponents? The product rule states that when multiplying like bases, you add the exponents.

How do you simplify x^m * x^n? You add the exponents: x^m * x^n = x^(m+n).

What is the quotient rule for exponents? The quotient rule states that when dividing like bases, you subtract the exponents.

How do you simplify x^m / x^n? You subtract the exponents: x^m / x^n = x^(m-n).