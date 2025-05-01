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Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules quiz

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  • What is the power rule for exponents?
    The power rule states that when raising a power to another power, you multiply the exponents.
  • How do you simplify an expression like (x^a)^b?
    You multiply the exponents: (x^a)^b = x^(a*b).
  • What is the product rule for exponents?
    The product rule states that when multiplying like bases, you add the exponents.
  • How do you simplify x^m * x^n?
    You add the exponents: x^m * x^n = x^(m+n).
  • What is the quotient rule for exponents?
    The quotient rule states that when dividing like bases, you subtract the exponents.
  • How do you simplify x^m / x^n?
    You subtract the exponents: x^m / x^n = x^(m-n).
  • How do you handle negative exponents in an expression?
    Rewrite negative exponents as reciprocals to make all exponents positive.
  • What happens to x^-a in an expression?
    x^-a becomes 1/x^a.
  • What should you do with numerical coefficients that have exponents?
    Evaluate the numerical coefficients by performing the exponent operation.
  • How do you simplify (3x^-5)^2?
    Distribute the exponent: 3^2 = 9 and x^-5^2 = x^-10, so the expression becomes 9x^-10.
  • What is the best order to simplify multivariable polynomials with exponents?
    Work from the innermost parentheses outward, simplifying step-by-step.
  • How do you simplify x^2y^7 / x^5y^4?
    Apply the quotient rule: x^2/x^5 = x^-3 and y^7/y^4 = y^3, so the expression is x^-3y^3.
  • What should you do if an entire expression is raised to a negative exponent?
    Take the reciprocal of the expression and change the exponent to positive.
  • How do you simplify (x^-3y^3)^-1?
    Distribute the -1 exponent: x^-3^-1 = x^3 and y^3^-1 = y^-3, so the expression is x^3/y^3.
  • What is the final checklist for a fully simplified exponential expression?
    Ensure there are no parentheses, no powers on powers, no same bases multiplied or divided, no zero or negative exponents, and all numbers are evaluated.