Algebraic Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers and variables using operations, without an equals sign.

Term A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, which may include numbers, variables, or both.

Like Terms Parts of an expression with identical variables raised to the same exponents, allowing their coefficients to be combined.

Unlike Terms Parts of an expression with different variables or exponents, preventing their coefficients from being combined.

Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value in an expression.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable or variables in a term.