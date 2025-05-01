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Algebraic Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers and variables using operations, without an equals sign. Term A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, which may include numbers, variables, or both. Like Terms Parts of an expression with identical variables raised to the same exponents, allowing their coefficients to be combined. Unlike Terms Parts of an expression with different variables or exponents, preventing their coefficients from being combined. Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value in an expression. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable or variables in a term. Exponent A small number written above and to the right of a variable, indicating how many times the variable is used as a factor. Constant A term in an expression that contains only a number, with no variables. Parentheses Curved symbols used to group parts of an expression, indicating operations to perform first. Distribution The process of multiplying a term outside parentheses by each term inside the parentheses. Simplified Expression A form of an expression with no parentheses and all like terms combined. Grouping Arranging like terms next to each other to make combining their coefficients easier. Polynomial An expression made up of the sum or difference of terms, each consisting of variables raised to whole-number exponents and coefficients. Operation A mathematical action such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used within expressions. Coefficient Addition The process of adding or subtracting the numerical factors of like terms to combine them.
Simplifying Expressions definitions
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