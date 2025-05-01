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What are the terms of an algebraic expression? Terms are the parts of an expression separated by plus or minus signs. How do you identify like terms in an expression? Like terms have the same variables raised to the same exponents, regardless of their coefficients. Are 4x² and 7x² like terms? Why or why not? Yes, because both have the variable x raised to the same exponent of 2. Are 2ab and 8ba like terms? Explain. Yes, because they have the same variables a and b, each raised to the same exponent, and the order does not matter. Why are 4x² and 7x³ not like terms? They are not like terms because the variable x is raised to different exponents (2 and 3). Can you combine unlike terms? Why or why not? No, you cannot combine unlike terms because they do not have the same variables raised to the same exponents. What is the first step in simplifying an algebraic expression with parentheses? The first step is to distribute any constants or variables into the parentheses. How do you combine like terms? You combine like terms by adding or subtracting their coefficients. What does it mean for an algebraic expression to be fully simplified? An expression is fully simplified when there are no parentheses and all like terms have been combined. What is the coefficient in the term 5x²yz? The coefficient is 5. In the expression -z + 2(3 + 5z), what do you do after distributing? After distributing, you identify and group like terms before combining their coefficients. What is the simplified form of 4x² + 7x²? The simplified form is 11x². If you have 2a² - 6a², what is the result after combining like terms? The result is -4a². Why is the order of variables in a term like ab and ba not important? Because multiplication is commutative, so ab and ba represent the same product. What is the simplified form of b² + 5b²? The simplified form is 6b².
Simplifying Expressions quiz
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