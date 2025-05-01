What are the terms of an algebraic expression? Terms are the parts of an expression separated by plus or minus signs.

How do you identify like terms in an expression? Like terms have the same variables raised to the same exponents, regardless of their coefficients.

Are 4x² and 7x² like terms? Why or why not? Yes, because both have the variable x raised to the same exponent of 2.

Are 2ab and 8ba like terms? Explain. Yes, because they have the same variables a and b, each raised to the same exponent, and the order does not matter.

Why are 4x² and 7x³ not like terms? They are not like terms because the variable x is raised to different exponents (2 and 3).

Can you combine unlike terms? Why or why not? No, you cannot combine unlike terms because they do not have the same variables raised to the same exponents.