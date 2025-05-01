Skip to main content
Back

Simplifying Expressions quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What are the terms of an algebraic expression?
    Terms are the parts of an expression separated by plus or minus signs.
  • How do you identify like terms in an expression?
    Like terms have the same variables raised to the same exponents, regardless of their coefficients.
  • Are 4x² and 7x² like terms? Why or why not?
    Yes, because both have the variable x raised to the same exponent of 2.
  • Are 2ab and 8ba like terms? Explain.
    Yes, because they have the same variables a and b, each raised to the same exponent, and the order does not matter.
  • Why are 4x² and 7x³ not like terms?
    They are not like terms because the variable x is raised to different exponents (2 and 3).
  • Can you combine unlike terms? Why or why not?
    No, you cannot combine unlike terms because they do not have the same variables raised to the same exponents.
  • What is the first step in simplifying an algebraic expression with parentheses?
    The first step is to distribute any constants or variables into the parentheses.
  • How do you combine like terms?
    You combine like terms by adding or subtracting their coefficients.
  • What does it mean for an algebraic expression to be fully simplified?
    An expression is fully simplified when there are no parentheses and all like terms have been combined.
  • What is the coefficient in the term 5x²yz?
    The coefficient is 5.
  • In the expression -z + 2(3 + 5z), what do you do after distributing?
    After distributing, you identify and group like terms before combining their coefficients.
  • What is the simplified form of 4x² + 7x²?
    The simplified form is 11x².
  • If you have 2a² - 6a², what is the result after combining like terms?
    The result is -4a².
  • Why is the order of variables in a term like ab and ba not important?
    Because multiplication is commutative, so ab and ba represent the same product.
  • What is the simplified form of b² + 5b²?
    The simplified form is 6b².