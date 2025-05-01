Fraction A numerical expression showing parts of a whole, using a numerator, denominator, and a fraction bar.

Numerator The top value in a fraction, indicating how many parts are considered out of the whole.

Denominator The bottom value in a fraction, showing into how many equal parts the whole is divided.

Fraction Bar A horizontal line separating the numerator and denominator, representing division.

Equivalent Fractions Different fractions that represent the same value, created by multiplying or dividing both parts by the same number.

Proper Fraction A fraction where the numerator is less than the denominator, always representing a value less than one.