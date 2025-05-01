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Fraction A numerical expression showing parts of a whole, using a numerator, denominator, and a fraction bar. Numerator The top value in a fraction, indicating how many parts are considered out of the whole. Denominator The bottom value in a fraction, showing into how many equal parts the whole is divided. Fraction Bar A horizontal line separating the numerator and denominator, representing division. Equivalent Fractions Different fractions that represent the same value, created by multiplying or dividing both parts by the same number. Proper Fraction A fraction where the numerator is less than the denominator, always representing a value less than one. Improper Fraction A fraction with a numerator greater than or equal to the denominator, always at least one or more. Mixed Number A number combining a whole number and a proper fraction, such as one and one-half. Lowest Terms A fraction form where numerator and denominator share no common factors except one. Greatest Common Factor The largest number that divides both the numerator and denominator without a remainder. Prime Factor A factor of a number that is a prime number, used to break down numbers for simplification. Division The mathematical operation represented by a fraction, splitting a quantity into equal parts. Visual Representation A diagram, often using shapes, to illustrate the value of a fraction by shading parts of a whole. Common Factor A number that divides both the numerator and denominator evenly, used in simplifying fractions.
Simplifying Fractions definitions
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