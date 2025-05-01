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Simplifying Fractions definitions

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  • Fraction
    A numerical expression showing parts of a whole, using a numerator, denominator, and a fraction bar.
  • Numerator
    The top value in a fraction, indicating how many parts are considered out of the whole.
  • Denominator
    The bottom value in a fraction, showing into how many equal parts the whole is divided.
  • Fraction Bar
    A horizontal line separating the numerator and denominator, representing division.
  • Equivalent Fractions
    Different fractions that represent the same value, created by multiplying or dividing both parts by the same number.
  • Proper Fraction
    A fraction where the numerator is less than the denominator, always representing a value less than one.
  • Improper Fraction
    A fraction with a numerator greater than or equal to the denominator, always at least one or more.
  • Mixed Number
    A number combining a whole number and a proper fraction, such as one and one-half.
  • Lowest Terms
    A fraction form where numerator and denominator share no common factors except one.
  • Greatest Common Factor
    The largest number that divides both the numerator and denominator without a remainder.
  • Prime Factor
    A factor of a number that is a prime number, used to break down numbers for simplification.
  • Division
    The mathematical operation represented by a fraction, splitting a quantity into equal parts.
  • Visual Representation
    A diagram, often using shapes, to illustrate the value of a fraction by shading parts of a whole.
  • Common Factor
    A number that divides both the numerator and denominator evenly, used in simplifying fractions.