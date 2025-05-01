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What does the fraction a/b represent? It represents 'a' parts out of 'b' equal parts of a whole, or 'a divided by b'. What must the denominator of a fraction never be? The denominator must never be zero, because division by zero is undefined. How do you visually represent the fraction 1/2 using a circle? Divide the circle into 2 equal parts and shade in 1 of them. What are equivalent fractions? Equivalent fractions are fractions that represent the same value, obtained by multiplying the numerator and denominator by the same constant. How can you create an equivalent fraction from 1/2? Multiply both the numerator and denominator by the same constant, such as 2 to get 2/4 or 3 to get 3/6. What is a proper fraction? A proper fraction has a numerator less than its denominator, and its value is always less than one. Give an example of a proper fraction and explain why. 1/2 is a proper fraction because 1 is less than 2, so its value is less than one. What is an improper fraction? An improper fraction has a numerator greater than or equal to its denominator, and its value is greater than or equal to one. How do you visually represent the improper fraction 3/2? Divide two circles into 2 equal parts each, and shade in 3 parts total. What is a mixed number? A mixed number combines a whole number and a proper fraction, such as 1 and 1/2. How do you simplify a fraction? Factor the numerator and denominator, then cancel out their greatest common factor to reach lowest terms. What does it mean for a fraction to be in lowest terms? It means the numerator and denominator have no common factors other than 1. How would you simplify the fraction 4/6? Factor both numbers (4 = 2×2, 6 = 2×3), cancel the common factor of 2, and get 2/3. What should you do if the greatest common factor is not obvious when simplifying a fraction? Factor both the numerator and denominator into their prime factors and cancel any common factors. How do you know if a fraction like 5/4 is already in lowest terms? If the numerator and denominator have no common factors, the fraction is already in lowest terms.
Simplifying Fractions quiz
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