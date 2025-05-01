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Simplifying Fractions quiz

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  • What does the fraction a/b represent?
    It represents 'a' parts out of 'b' equal parts of a whole, or 'a divided by b'.
  • What must the denominator of a fraction never be?
    The denominator must never be zero, because division by zero is undefined.
  • How do you visually represent the fraction 1/2 using a circle?
    Divide the circle into 2 equal parts and shade in 1 of them.
  • What are equivalent fractions?
    Equivalent fractions are fractions that represent the same value, obtained by multiplying the numerator and denominator by the same constant.
  • How can you create an equivalent fraction from 1/2?
    Multiply both the numerator and denominator by the same constant, such as 2 to get 2/4 or 3 to get 3/6.
  • What is a proper fraction?
    A proper fraction has a numerator less than its denominator, and its value is always less than one.
  • Give an example of a proper fraction and explain why.
    1/2 is a proper fraction because 1 is less than 2, so its value is less than one.
  • What is an improper fraction?
    An improper fraction has a numerator greater than or equal to its denominator, and its value is greater than or equal to one.
  • How do you visually represent the improper fraction 3/2?
    Divide two circles into 2 equal parts each, and shade in 3 parts total.
  • What is a mixed number?
    A mixed number combines a whole number and a proper fraction, such as 1 and 1/2.
  • How do you simplify a fraction?
    Factor the numerator and denominator, then cancel out their greatest common factor to reach lowest terms.
  • What does it mean for a fraction to be in lowest terms?
    It means the numerator and denominator have no common factors other than 1.
  • How would you simplify the fraction 4/6?
    Factor both numbers (4 = 2×2, 6 = 2×3), cancel the common factor of 2, and get 2/3.
  • What should you do if the greatest common factor is not obvious when simplifying a fraction?
    Factor both the numerator and denominator into their prime factors and cancel any common factors.
  • How do you know if a fraction like 5/4 is already in lowest terms?
    If the numerator and denominator have no common factors, the fraction is already in lowest terms.