What does the fraction a/b represent? It represents 'a' parts out of 'b' equal parts of a whole, or 'a divided by b'.

What must the denominator of a fraction never be? The denominator must never be zero, because division by zero is undefined.

How do you visually represent the fraction 1/2 using a circle? Divide the circle into 2 equal parts and shade in 1 of them.

What are equivalent fractions? Equivalent fractions are fractions that represent the same value, obtained by multiplying the numerator and denominator by the same constant.

How can you create an equivalent fraction from 1/2? Multiply both the numerator and denominator by the same constant, such as 2 to get 2/4 or 3 to get 3/6.

What is a proper fraction? A proper fraction has a numerator less than its denominator, and its value is always less than one.