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Rational Expression A quotient where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials, similar to a fraction with variables. Polynomial An algebraic sum involving numbers and variables raised to whole number exponents, combined using addition or subtraction. Numerator The top part of a rational expression, representing the dividend in the division of polynomials. Denominator The bottom part of a rational expression, indicating the divisor and determining where the expression is undefined. Undefined Value An input that makes the denominator zero, causing the rational expression to have no valid result. Common Factor A quantity present in both the numerator and denominator that can be canceled to simplify the expression. Factoring The process of rewriting a polynomial as a product of simpler expressions, often to reveal common factors. Simplest Form A state where all common factors between numerator and denominator are canceled, leaving no further reduction possible. Monomial A single term consisting of a number, a variable, or their product, such as 3x or 7. Binomial An algebraic expression with exactly two terms, typically joined by addition or subtraction. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable within a term of a polynomial. Exponent A small raised number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself. Conjugate A pair of binomials with identical terms but opposite signs between them, such as a + b and a - b. Opposite Factors Two expressions where every term has the opposite sign, resulting in a quotient of negative one when divided. Greatest Common Factor The largest expression that divides each term of a polynomial, useful for factoring and simplifying.
Simplifying Rational Expressions definitions
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