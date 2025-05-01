Rational Expression A quotient where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials, similar to a fraction with variables.

Polynomial An algebraic sum involving numbers and variables raised to whole number exponents, combined using addition or subtraction.

Numerator The top part of a rational expression, representing the dividend in the division of polynomials.

Denominator The bottom part of a rational expression, indicating the divisor and determining where the expression is undefined.

Undefined Value An input that makes the denominator zero, causing the rational expression to have no valid result.

Common Factor A quantity present in both the numerator and denominator that can be canceled to simplify the expression.