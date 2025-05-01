What is a rational expression? A rational expression is a quotient of two polynomials, similar to how a rational number is a quotient of two integers.

What must you always check in the denominator of a rational expression? You must check that the denominator is not zero, because division by zero makes the expression undefined.

How do you find the values for which a rational expression is undefined? Set the denominator equal to zero and solve for the variable; these values make the expression undefined.

What is the first step in simplifying a rational expression? The first step is to factor both the numerator and the denominator completely.

After factoring, what do you do to simplify a rational expression? Cancel any common factors that appear in both the numerator and the denominator.

What is the simplified form of (28x^3)/(35x^5)? The simplified form is 4/(5x^2).