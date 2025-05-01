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What is a rational expression? A rational expression is a quotient of two polynomials, similar to how a rational number is a quotient of two integers. What must you always check in the denominator of a rational expression? You must check that the denominator is not zero, because division by zero makes the expression undefined. How do you find the values for which a rational expression is undefined? Set the denominator equal to zero and solve for the variable; these values make the expression undefined. What is the first step in simplifying a rational expression? The first step is to factor both the numerator and the denominator completely. After factoring, what do you do to simplify a rational expression? Cancel any common factors that appear in both the numerator and the denominator. What is the simplified form of (28x^3)/(35x^5)? The simplified form is 4/(5x^2). If you have x plus two times x minus two over x plus six times x plus two, what is the simplified expression? The simplified expression is (x - 2)/(x + 6). How do you factor 3x^2 - 15x? You factor out the greatest common factor, which is 3x, giving 3x(x - 5). What is the result of simplifying (x - 5)/(3x^2 - 15x)? The result is 1/(3x). What happens when you divide an expression by its opposite? Dividing an expression by its opposite gives -1, just like dividing a number by its opposite. Are x + 3 and x - 3 opposite factors? No, x + 3 and x - 3 are conjugates, not opposites, because not all terms have opposite signs. How can you check if two expressions are opposites? Factor out a -1 from one expression; if it becomes identical to the other, they are opposites. What is the simplified result of (10 - x)/(x - 10)? The simplified result is -1. What is the simplified form of (x + 3)(3 - x)/(x - 3)? The simplified form is -x - 3. Why is it important to factor completely before simplifying a rational expression? Factoring completely ensures all common factors are visible and can be canceled, leading to the simplest form.
Simplifying Rational Expressions quiz
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