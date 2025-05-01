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Elimination Method A technique for solving systems by adding equations to remove a variable, often after adjusting coefficients to be equal and opposite. System of Linear Equations A set of two or more equations with the same variables, where solutions satisfy all equations simultaneously. Standard Form An arrangement of equations as ax + by = c, aligning variables and constants vertically for easier manipulation. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable, crucial for aligning and eliminating variables in equations. Variable A symbol, often x or y, representing unknown values to be determined in equations. Constant A fixed value in an equation, not multiplied by a variable, typically found on the right side of standard form. Opposite Sign A pair of numbers with identical values but different signs, such as 3 and -3, used to cancel variables. Multiples Numbers obtained by multiplying a value by integers, used to align coefficients for elimination. Substitution Method A process where one variable is isolated and replaced in another equation to simplify solving. Trial and Error A strategy involving testing different multipliers to achieve equal and opposite coefficients for elimination. Isolated Variable A variable expressed alone on one side of an equation, making substitution straightforward. True Statement An equation that holds valid when solution values are substituted, confirming correctness. Vertical Alignment The arrangement of equations so that like terms are stacked, facilitating addition or subtraction. Factor A number that divides another exactly, used to determine suitable multipliers for coefficients. Solution Pair A set of values for variables that satisfy all equations in a system.
Solving Systems of Linear Equations by Elimination definitions
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