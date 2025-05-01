Elimination Method A technique for solving systems by adding equations to remove a variable, often after adjusting coefficients to be equal and opposite.

System of Linear Equations A set of two or more equations with the same variables, where solutions satisfy all equations simultaneously.

Standard Form An arrangement of equations as ax + by = c, aligning variables and constants vertically for easier manipulation.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable, crucial for aligning and eliminating variables in equations.

Variable A symbol, often x or y, representing unknown values to be determined in equations.

Constant A fixed value in an equation, not multiplied by a variable, typically found on the right side of standard form.