What is the main goal of the elimination method when solving systems of linear equations? The main goal is to add or subtract equations to eliminate one variable, making the system easier to solve.

Why must equations be written in standard form before using the elimination method? Equations must be in standard form so that like terms (x, y, and constants) are aligned vertically for easy addition or subtraction.

What does it mean for coefficients to be 'equal and opposite' in the context of elimination? It means the coefficients of a variable in both equations are the same number but with opposite signs, so they cancel when added.

What should you do if the coefficients of a variable are not equal and opposite? You should multiply one or both equations by a constant to make the coefficients equal and opposite.

After eliminating one variable using elimination, what is the next step? Solve the resulting single-variable equation, then substitute that value back into one of the original equations to find the other variable.

When is it unnecessary to multiply either equation before adding them in elimination? When the coefficients of a variable are already equal and opposite, you can add the equations directly.