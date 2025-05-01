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What is the main goal of the elimination method when solving systems of linear equations? The main goal is to add or subtract equations to eliminate one variable, making the system easier to solve. Why must equations be written in standard form before using the elimination method? Equations must be in standard form so that like terms (x, y, and constants) are aligned vertically for easy addition or subtraction. What does it mean for coefficients to be 'equal and opposite' in the context of elimination? It means the coefficients of a variable in both equations are the same number but with opposite signs, so they cancel when added. What should you do if the coefficients of a variable are not equal and opposite? You should multiply one or both equations by a constant to make the coefficients equal and opposite. After eliminating one variable using elimination, what is the next step? Solve the resulting single-variable equation, then substitute that value back into one of the original equations to find the other variable. When is it unnecessary to multiply either equation before adding them in elimination? When the coefficients of a variable are already equal and opposite, you can add the equations directly. What should you do if the coefficients of a variable are equal but have the same sign? Multiply one of the equations by -1 to make the coefficients equal and opposite. How do you handle coefficients that are factors of each other in elimination? Multiply the equation with the smaller coefficient by the appropriate factor (possibly with a negative sign) to match the larger coefficient. What is a surefire method if none of the coefficients are equal, opposite, or factors of each other? Multiply each equation by the other equation's coefficient for the variable you want to eliminate, adjusting signs as needed. Why is elimination often preferred when both equations are in standard form? Because the variables and constants are already aligned, making it easier to add or subtract the equations to eliminate a variable. What is the standard form of a linear equation? Standard form is ax + by = c, where a, b, and c are constants. What should you check before choosing the elimination method? Check if both equations are in standard form and if any coefficients are the same, opposite, or multiples of each other. When might substitution be a better method than elimination? When one variable is already isolated or has a coefficient of 1 or -1, making substitution straightforward. What is the final step after finding values for both variables in a system? Check your solution by substituting both values into the original equations to ensure they make both equations true. What is a common sign that elimination is the more convenient method to use? When both equations are in standard form and neither variable is isolated, especially if coefficients are multiples of each other.
Solving Systems of Linear Equations by Elimination quiz
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